Today’s deals: Free LED smart bulbs, $199 AirPods Pro 2, $18 Echo Pop, Dyson vacuum deals, more

Amazon just launched a TON of new early Prime Day deals and you’ll find all the best ones in our guide. Other top daily deals today include Apple’s popular AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199 instead of $249. The Echo Pop is down to just $17.99, or $18.98 with a Sengled smart bulb — or, there are several Echo Dot deals that include Sengled smart bulbs for free. There are also plenty of Dyson vacuum deals to check out today.
Here are all my favorite daily deals on Thursday, July 6.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: 🤑 Prime members get a $5 Amazon bonus credit with a $50+ Amazon eGift card (read BGR’s guide on the best Amazon gift card deals to learn how to get the bonus credit for free!)
- Echo Dot smart speakers are down to all-time low prices for Prime members, and you can get a free Sengled LED smart light bulb!
- Also, the Echo Pop is down to just $17.99 or $18.98 with a Sengled bulb
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99, AirPods 3 are $149, and you can save $100 on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds are the best-sounding wireless earphones on the planet, and they have a rare $70 discount today
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale at the lowest price ever ($57.80, which is 17% off!)
- Save $600 on the hot new ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Max solar generator with two 220W solar panels!
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is $70 off, but some colorways are already sold out
- Get the lightning-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max at the all-time low price of $24.99 (Prime members only)
- Other Fire TV devices are on sale, too
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
- There’s a Philips Hue LightStrip sale covering four different models
- You’ll also find tons of other Philips Hue deals right now on Amazon
- Get the new Roomba 676 robot vacuum for just $148.50 — that’s the cheapest iRobot model ever
- There are more Roomba models on sale, too
- Apple’s brand-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air already has a $100 discount
- Save up to $200 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip, or get the M1 MacBook Air at an all-time low of $799.99
- Check out more of the best laptop deals in our guide
- Super-popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to just $4.25 each when you buy a 4-pack
- The stunning LG A2 48-inch OLED TV is down to $599.99 instead of $1,300 at Best Buy
- Want to spend way less? Insignia smart TV deals start at just $64.99 for a 24-inch Fire TV model
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99, which is an all-time low
- Amazon’s Blink home security camera sale has prices starting at just $17.50
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 9% off ($89.99) — they sold out recently, and they might sell out again thanks to this sale
Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Score $30 in Amazon credit
On top of the $5 Amazon bonus credit deal for Prime members, you’ll find a few more offers below.
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: