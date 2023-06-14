Today’s deals: Father’s Day sales, 10% off AirTags, $25 Blink Mini, Shark AI robot vacuum, more

Wednesday’s best daily deals include tons of great Father’s Day sales and more. Apple AirTag trackers are 10% off, and AirPods start at $99 right now. Blink cameras like the Blink Mini are on sale too, and there’s a one-day deal that saves you 45% on a Shark AI robot vacuum. The PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle is on sale at a new all-time low price, plus Amazon’s all-new Echo Buds are discounted for the first time ever.
Then we have the huge BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale that’s packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and so much more.
In this roundup, we’ll share all our favorite deals on Wednesday, June 14.
Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off ($22.25 each)
- Google’s newest Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $39.99 instead of $50
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal for eligibility details)
- Other Fire TV Stick deals start at $21.99 today
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has its biggest-ever discount on Amazon ($62.45, which is 10% off!)
- Blink home security cameras start at $24.99 in Amazon’s big sale
- ONE DAY ONLY: The Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum is $299.99 instead of $550 for one day only
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, down from $249
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Get Amazon’s Echo Dot 5th-gen with a FREE Kasa smart plug for $27.99, down from $50
- Other Echo smart speaker models are also on sale
- Save big on MSI gaming laptops this week
- iPhone users should get the Anker 622 MagSafe battery pack while it’s down to $39.99 instead of $70
- Kindles are up to 38% off in Amazon’s new sale this week
- The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to $999 at B&H ($200 off)
- Or, save $49 on the just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air
- Save $50 on a renewed Meta Quest 2 since no one can afford to spend $3,499 on Apple’s Vision Pro
- The epic Logitech G Cloud handheld video game console is $50 off at $299.99
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off in Amazon’s featured sale
- Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is on sale for $74.99, or $64.99 with the coupon code SHOW8
$15 Amazon credit
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: