PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle is $60 off

It wasn’t very long ago that the Sony PlayStation 5 video game console was impossible to find in stock anywhere. Now, not only is the PS5 in stock, but there’s actually a sale on the PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle that drops it to the lowest price ever.

This bundle combines Sony’s PS5 disc console with one of the highest-rated PlayStation 5 games you can get. The PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle normally costs $560, which is the combined retail price of the console ($499.99) and the game ($59.99). Right now, however, you can save $60 on this PS5 bundle and get it for just $499.99. That matches the all-time low price, and it’s essentially the same as getting the game for free.

I first told you about this awesome PS5 deal last week, but I only mentioned it in a roundup of the best daily deals. That’s because the last time this bundle went on sale a few weeks ago, it sold out very quickly.

Incredibly, however, Amazon’s PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle deal is still available right now.

This is only the third time that Sony’s PlayStation 5 bundle has gone on sale, which obviously makes sense. After all, the PS5 is still flying off store shelves at an unprecedented rate. With that in mind, Sony doesn’t really have much of a reason to offer any discounts.

Now that PS5 restocks are much easier to find, however, retailers are finally starting to compete for sales. So, for the second time ever, Amazon is offering a rare discount on the PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle.

What’s more, today’s sale is technically a new all-time low price. The last time this bundle went on sale, it cost $509.99, which is a $50 discount. Today, however, the PlayStation 5 Ragnarok bundle is on sale for $499.99, beating the prior price by $10.

It’s obviously not a huge difference. But as I said, it is an all-time low price, so you’re not going to find a better deal.

This PS5 bundle includes the PlayStation 5 version that plays physical discs, and that’s the version most people seem to prefer.

After all, it’s nice to be able to buy physical games instead of just downloading games from the PlayStation Store. That way, you can sell the games when you’re done and make back some money. Considering how many great PS5 games there are, every penny counts.

You also get a DualSense Wireless Controller, PS5 base, HDMI cable, AC power cord, USB cable, and a God of War: Ragnarok game voucher.

As I mentioned earlier, this PS5 bundle sold out quickly the last time Amazon offered a discount. With that in mind, it’s likely that it’ll sell out again pretty soon. This is the only PlayStation 5 deal you can find anywhere right now. If you’ve been waiting for the right sale to pull the trigger on a PS5, this is as good as it gets.

Of note, if the deal does sell out again, you can pick up the same PS5 Ragnarok bundle for $499.99 if you get it renewed.