Today’s deals: Best of Prime Day, $169 AirPods Pro, $279 Apple Watch S7, $12 Fire Stick, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The wait is finally over, ladies and gentlemen. Prime Day 2022 is here! Today is July 12, 2022, and there are millions of Prime Day deals available around the globe. Of course, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to get in on the action, so sign up for Prime if you’re not already a member.

When you do sign up, start your Prime journey by scoring free money from Amazon!

First, score a $12.50 bonus credit when you add $50 to your Amazon account! Just send an eGift card to your own email address and use the promo code EGCPRIME22 at checkout. Check out the deal on this Amazon page and scroll down for more gift card offers

at checkout. Second, get a free $10 Amazon credit if you’ve never used Amazon Reload before. Just add $100 or more to your account and you’ll get the bonus! See Amazon’s terms and conditions to check your eligibility.

Third, the Amazon Stampcard promotion lets you perform four simple tasks to collect four virtual stamps. Then, you get a free $10 credit! Check out the promo page for more details.

Also, Prime members can get up to $40 in additional free Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day! You’ll find all the details right here.

Also, be sure to read our earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals. There’s more than $100 in free Amazon credit available right now!

Other top deals today include AirPods Pro for just $169.99, Apple Watch Series 7 for only $279, the Echo Dot 4 & Sengled smart LED bulb bundle for $19.99, Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews for $12.90 each, and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick for $11.99 instead of $40.

Today’s Best Deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Big Sales from Top Retailers

Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss

The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories

Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more

More Deep Discounts

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Our Favorite Sales

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

FREE MONEY : Amazon gift card deals 2022: Learn how to get more than $100 for free!

: Amazon gift card deals 2022: Learn how to get more than $100 for free! Best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2022: Everything you need to know about Prime Day

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF THE DAY ⭐

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$169.98 You Save:$79.02 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: Get a $12.50 Credit with a $50 Amazon Gift Card Purchase or Amazon Reload Price:Add $50, Get $12.50 Buy NowCoupon Code: EGCPRIME22 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot & Sengled Color Smart Bulb List Price:$64.98 Price:$19.99 You Save:$44.99 (69%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot & Amazon Smart Plug List Price:$74.98 Price:$24.99 You Save:$49.99 (67%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.… List Price:$399.00 Price:$319.00 You Save:$80.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$7.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE Amazon Credit: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price:Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE Credit for Prime members: Unlock $60 In Prime Day Credits! Price:Get $60 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge: with Stain Resistant Technology - 12x8"… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.81 You Save:$2.18 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$14.35 You Save:$3.64 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sengled Smart Bulb, WiFi Light Bulbs, Color Changing Light Bulb, Smart Light Bulbs that Work wi… Price:$29.99 ($7.50 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission