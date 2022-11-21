Today’s deals: Best Black Friday sales, $199 AirPods Pro 2, PS5 games, OLED TVs, headphones, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Black Friday has begun and you won’t believe all the incredible deals that are available beginning immediately!

First, our guide on Amazon’s best early Black Friday deals is packed full of incredible offers you won’t want to miss. Then, be sure to check out all the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy. Once you’re done with that, it’s time to dive into today’s top daily deals.

All of Apple’s best-selling AirPods models are on sale at all-time low prices ahead of Black Friday 2022. First and foremost, 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro are on sale for $199.99 at Amazon! That’s a new all-time low price, and this deal will definitely sell out.

AirPods 2 are down to just $89.99, AirPods 3 are $139.99, and 1st-Gen AirPods Pro are only $159 at Walmart. You’ll find more info on all the best AirPods deals in our guide.

Apple Watchers are also on sale at the lowest prices yet. Apple Watch Series 8 starts at just $349 and the Apple Watch Ultra is $60 off for the first time ever! Check out our Apple Watch deals roundup for more.

Plus, so many PS5 games are on sale, and so are PS5 accessories!

#1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 143,000 5-star reviews are down to just $13.50 each instead of $25 apiece. Also, Danjor Linens 1800 thread count sheets with 98,000 5-star reviews are on sale for $15.99 instead of $50.

Other top deals today include Google Pixel phones starting at $299, Roomba robot vacuum deals starting at just $179, the Nest Thermostat for $89.98 (reg. $129), the Nest Learning Thermostat for $179 (reg. $249), Oral-B electric toothbrushes for $29.94, and the lowest prices of 2022 on Sony headphones.

Also, here’s a deal you really won’t want to miss: Freebies from Amazon! You can score a free Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) and a free Echo Dot ($40 value) when you buy a Christmas tree with built-in lighting! You’ll find instructions for how to take advantage of this deal on this page.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we’ve got a handful of terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Samsung smart TVs, LG OLED TVs, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as you can also see Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals here too. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… List Price: $249.00 Price: $199.99 You Save: $49.01 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price: $44.99 Price: $26.99 You Save: $18.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price: $159.00 Price: $89.99 You Save: $69.01 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price: $329.00 Price: $269.99 You Save: $59.01 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Free Amazon Smart Plug + Echo Dot w/ Light-Up Xmas Tree Price: Check Prices Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price: $274.00 Price: $179.00 You Save: $95.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Programmable Smart Thermostat for Home - 3rd Generation Nest… List Price: $249.99 Price: $179.00 You Save: $70.99 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band… List Price: $399.00 Price: $349.00 You Save: $50.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… List Price: $499.00 Price: $449.00 You Save: $50.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop… List Price: $799.00 Price: $739.00 You Save: $60.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Price: Was $249, Now $159 Buy Now Available from Walmart

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… Price: $17.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Mode… List Price: $229.95 Price: $149.95 You Save: $80.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… List Price: $149.95 Price: $99.95 You Save: $50.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) Price: $18.97 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black List Price: $199.00 Price: $159.00 You Save: $40.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… List Price: $64.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $25.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ring Indoor Cam, Compact Plug-In HD security camera with two-way talk, Works with Alexa - White… List Price: $59.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $15.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price: $39.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $25.00 (63%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal Price: $9.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 14” FHD Touch Display, Intel Evo Platform, Core i5-1155G7, 8GB RAM, 5… List Price: $1,099.99 Price: $949.99 You Save: $150.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

OontZ Upgraded Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker | Portable Bluetooth Speakers | Powerful 10 Watt Outpu… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver, Frustration Free Packaging, QP2520… List Price: $34.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $5.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV OLED55C2PUA, 2022 - AI-Powered 4K… Price: $1,296.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hisense 100L5G-CINE100A 4K UHD Laser TV, UST Ultra Short Throw Projector with 100" ALR Screen,… List Price: $2,797.97 Price: $2,497.97 You Save: $300.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price: $329.00 Price: $269.99 You Save: $59.01 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… List Price: $898.00 Price: $799.99 You Save: $98.01 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

