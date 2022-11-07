Crazy Black Friday Sony headphones deals came early at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Did someone forget to tell Amazon that Black Friday 2022 hasn’t even started yet? It certainly seems like the retailer thinks that the biggest sale of the year is already here. Just look at the incredible Sony headphones deals on Amazon’s site right now!

The star of the show is Amazon’s sale on Sony WH1000XM4 ANC headphones that everyone loves so much. And on top of that, newer Sony WH1000XM5 ANC headphones are on sale with the deepest discount yet.

But it’s not just Sony’s flagship headphones that are on sale with a deep discount ahead of Black Friday 2022.

In total, there are 13 different headphone models and colorways on sale right now ahead of Black Friday. There’s no telling if these deals will actually stick around for the next few weeks, though, so you should definitely take advantage while you can.

Popular headphones on sale now

Best-selling AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 are two very popular headphones options among our readers. That likely won’t come as much of a surprise though. They’re among the most popular headphones in the world right now, after all.

Another contributing factor is that they’re both currently discounted to the lowest prices of the month at Amazon.

In fact, AirPods Pro are close to the lowest price of 2022 so far! They’ll cost you $249 if you buy a pair at Apple. Head over to Best Buy, however, and 1st-gen AirPods Pro are on sale for just $169.99. Or, you can upgrade to AirPods Pro 2 and Amazon has the only discount anywhere online.

Meanwhile, if you want over-ear headphones, Apple’s only option is the new AirPods Max and they’re far too expensive for many shoppers out there. That’s true even now while they’re on Amazon at the lowest price ever. A few colorways have a massive $100 discount right now!

Sony headphones deals ahead of Black Friday 2022

It really doesn’t matter if you’re an audiophile or just a regular user looking for a different option for over-ear ANC headphones that don’t cost $400 or $500+. In either case, Amazon has an incredible sale going on right now that you need to know about.

Long story short, Black Friday basically returned Sony’s globally beloved headphones.

Prices start at just $58 for the Sony WFC500 Truly Wireless Earbuds that normally sell for $100!

And if you want the best of the best, you can save big on Sony’s flagship models, too.

Sony WH1000XM4 headphones that normally cost $350 are down to $248 today if you hurry. That’s the lowest price of 2022 so far.

Or, you can upgrade to Sony WH1000XM5 ANC headphones and save $52 off the normal price of $400. That makes them $348, which might seem like a lot. Think back to Apple’s AirPods Max, though, which retail for $549 and are currently on sale for $449.

These Sony headphones are better in literally every way… and they’re $100 less than AirPods Max even while Apple’s headphones are on sale!

By now, it should definitely go without saying that Sony is king when it comes to mind-blowing wireless noise cancelling headphones. We really don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Most reviewers seem to agree that other companies have come close. But Sony is still widely believed to offer the most impressive mix of sound quality and noise cancellation technology.

Right now, Amazon is running a fantastic blowout sale on Sony ANC headphones that you definitely need to check out.

More Sony deals

There are even more great deals to be found right now. For example, $180 Sony LinkBuds are down to $128, and you can get Sony LinkBuds S for $128 as well, instead of $200. That matches the best price we’ve seen all year long for both models.

Then, on top of all that, there are other Sony headphones deals on Amazon with prices starting at just $58!

We have absolutely no idea how long these deals will stick around. You should definitely check out these Sony noise cancelling headphones deals before it’s too late.

