Today’s deals: Air purifiers, AirTag sale, Nest thermostats, $75 Echo Show 8, Fire Stick sale, more

With one week to go until Father’s Day, there are so many exciting sales to take advantage of. Apple AirTag trackers have a rare discount and Nest thermostats start at just $99.98. The Echo Show 8 has a massive 42% discount, and Fire TV Sticks are on sale too. There are also some great Fitbit deals that you won’t want to miss. Or, the Apple Watch SE is on sale at an all-time low price.
Plus, BLUETTI’s Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and so much more.
In this roundup, we’ve included all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, June 9.
Air purifiers on sale
Smoke in the air from the Canada wildfires is spreading all across the US. With that in mind, we wanted to highlight a few deals on best-selling HEPA air purifiers. These models are all from top brands, and they’re available with fast and free Amazon Prime shipping.
- Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier: $192.99 (reg. $230)
- Molekule Air Mini+ FDA-Cleared Medical Air Purifier: $274.99 (reg. $350)
- Coway Airmega 150 True HEPA Air Purifier: $169.89 (reg. $190)
- Coway Airmega 240 True HEPA Air Purifier: $239.20 (reg. $299)
- Bissell MYair Air Purifier 2-pack: $99.99 (reg. $175)
- Shark HE402 HEPA Air Purifier: $219.99 (reg. $350)
- 3M 9205+ N95 respirator 20-pack: $12.89 (reg. $30)
Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Get Google’s Chromecast with Google TV for $39.99 instead of $50
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 9%off
- Individual AirTags are $27.99
- Echo Show 8 is on sale for $74.99 instead of $130
- Nest Thermostat is down to $98.99 and the Nest Learning Thermostat is $194 instead of $249
- There’s a huge sale on just about every Google Nest product you can imagine, including Nest Cam, Nest WiFi, Nest Doorbell, and more
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, down from $249
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has its first-ever discount on Amazon ($64.25)
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Other Fire TV Stick deals start at $21.99 today
- Save $50 on a renewed Meta Quest 2 if you’re not going to spend $3,499 on Apple’s Vision Pro
- LG OLED TVs are up to 27% off, including the newest models from 2023
- Save up to 50% off ultra-powerful Ecovacs robot vacuums
- KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support are down to $4 each on sale
- Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air isn’t even out yet and it already has its first discount
- Blink deals include the Blink Mini for $24.99 and the Blink Video Doorbell for $35.99
- Get 15 months of Norton 360 Platinum antivirus for just $39.99 instead of $130 — that’s a massive 69% discount!
- Or, get 12 months of McAfee+ Premium 2023 antivirus instead for $29.99
- The $200 August Smart Lock + Connect bundle is down to $127
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off in Amazon’s featured sale
$15 Amazon credit
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: