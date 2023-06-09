Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 beta WWDC 2023 Where to watch Yellowstone watchOS10 Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: Air purifiers, AirTag sale, Nest thermostats, $75 Echo Show 8, Fire Stick sale, more

By
Published Jun 9th, 2023 9:47AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

With one week to go until Father’s Day, there are so many exciting sales to take advantage of. Apple AirTag trackers have a rare discount and Nest thermostats start at just $99.98. The Echo Show 8 has a massive 42% discount, and Fire TV Sticks are on sale too. There are also some great Fitbit deals that you won’t want to miss. Or, the Apple Watch SE is on sale at an all-time low price.

Plus, BLUETTI’s Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and so much more.

In this roundup, we’ve included all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, June 9.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Air purifiers on sale

Coway HEPA air purifierImage source: Coway

Smoke in the air from the Canada wildfires is spreading all across the US. With that in mind, we wanted to highlight a few deals on best-selling HEPA air purifiers. These models are all from top brands, and they’re available with fast and free Amazon Prime shipping.

Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale

Today’s best tech deals

$15 Amazon credit

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals