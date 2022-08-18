Today’s deals: $89 HP Chromebook, free Echo Dot, Philips Hue deals, $5 smart plugs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
To all the deal hunters out there looking for the best online sales on Thursday, August 18, you’ve come to the right place. BGR’s crack team of deal experts has rounded up all the best bargains you can get today.
First, we have some big news:
Samsung’s new Quantum Mini-LED Odyssey Ark monitor is here and it’s absolutely INSANE! Check it out and you’ll see why… plus you can save $100 if you reserve one today.
Next up, Best Buy is hosting a big Chromebook sale with some spectacular deals! Here are three of our favorites:
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC): $89.99 (reg. $259)
- ASUS 14″ Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC): $109.99 (reg. $269)
- ASUS 15.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook (Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD): $429.99 (reg. $529)
Other highlights today include a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy certain Fire TV products (details here), Apple AirPods Pro for just $179.99, a Philips Hue 3-pack for $67.99 instead of $135, AirPods 3 back in stock for $149.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 106,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $13.50 each, Esicoo smart plug 4-pack for under $5 apiece, and more.
Finally, Samsung’s new phones and wearables are now available to preorder with special deals!
Samsung Preorder Deals
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: $200 Samsung credit
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: $200 Samsung credit
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro: $50 Samsung credit
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $30 Samsung credit
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Fanttik car jump starters & automotive accessories, Crystli memory foam mattresses, Summer Mae swimsuits, and matcha tea from Jade Leaf
- 🎉 Surprise Amazon deals 🎉
- FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy a Fire TV (details here)
- Echo Show 5: $29.99 with coupon code SHOWBED30 (reg. $85)
- Echo Auto: $19.99 (reg. $50)
- Echo Buds w/ 6 months of FREE Amazon Music Unlimited: $99.99 (reg. $174)
- Philips Hue 3-pack: $67.99 (reg. $135)
- Check our earlier covered for more Philips Hue deals
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $99.99 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 3: $149 (reg. $179)
- Beats headphones: Deals start at $49.95
- Apple Watch Series 7: $289.99 (reg. $399)
- Apple TV 4K: $119.99 (reg. $179)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $299 (reg. $329)
- Apple Watch SE: $229 (reg. $279)
- AirTag 1-pack: $27.50 (reg. $29)
- M1 MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $300 off
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (106,000 5-star ratings): $13.50 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (94,000 5-star reviews): $21.99 (reg. $40)
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (48,000 4/5-star reviews): $34.99 (reg. $45)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $12.99 (Prime only, reg. $25)
- THISWORX handheld car vacuum: $33.99 (reg. $40)
- DeskCycle 2 under-desk pedal exerciser: $159 (reg. $210)
- VEVA air humidifier w/ cool mist: $49.99 (reg. $60)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99 (20% off 2 packs, 30% off 3 packs)
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (89,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including 30% off clothing, shoes, & accessories
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs are back down to Prime Day prices!
- Save $700 on the massive Samsung 85-inch QN85B 4K TV
- Smart TV deals start at just $99.99 (Insignia 24-inch smart TV) in this Amazon smart TV sale
- 📽️ Home theater projector deals 📽️
- Anker Nebula Cosmos: $649.99 (reg. $800)
- Anker Nebula Cosmos portable laser projector: $1,399.99 (reg. $1,700)
- XGIMI Halo+ FHD portable projector: $749 (reg. $849)
- XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector: $1,615 (reg. $1,900)
- Epson EF-100 smart streaming laser projector: $799.99 (reg. $1,000)
- Optoma CinemaX P2 ultra short throw laser projector: $2,299 (reg. $3,299)
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Nest Thermostat: $88.99 (reg. $130)
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- Philips Hue & Echo Dot bundle: $99.99 (reg. $175)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $6.25 each (reg. $7.50)
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- Lenovo 14e Chromebook: $149.99 (reg. $300)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $119.99 (reg. $230)
- Acer Aspire 5 Windows 11 laptop: $339.99 (reg. $400)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $504 (reg. $660)
- 🏋️ Best deals on workout gear 🏋️♀️
- Cloud Massage shiatsu foot massager machine: $259.99 (reg. $310)
- alli weight loss diet pills: 25% off with Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime)
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 30,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has a great discount today
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- The ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that helps you cook perfect steaks every time is on sale for $34.99 instead of $50
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Give your aching feet a break with 30% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
Our Favorite Deals
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022 — learn how to get more than $50 for free!
- OOPS! Amazon forgot to end these 25 popular Prime Day deals
- Don’t miss these 10 secret Amazon deals only Prime members can unlock
Sales Events at Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals have deep discounts during the retailer’s big back to school sale
- Walmart has a huge sale with “sizzling summer savings”
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you need to shop
- Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
On top of that, there’s a huge Bissell sale on Best Buy with deep discounts on all the brand’s best-selling vacuums.
Here are a few highlights:
- BISSELL Little Green Pet Pro Corded Deep Cleaner
- CleanView Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum
- BISSELL SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum
- BISSELL 60 oz. 2X Ultra Pet & Odor Advanced Formula Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found.
Do you want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list. The shopping experts at BGR Deals update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$28.00 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$10.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$14.81 Price:$12.49 You Save:$2.32 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.98 You Save:$4.01 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission VEVA Air Humidifier - Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom, Baby Nursery, Living Room, Home - Wate… List Price:$59.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$10.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$95.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$31.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bluetooth, Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Built-In Mic… List Price:$379.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$80.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
