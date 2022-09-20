Today’s deals: $69 off AirPods Pro, $0.99 Echo Dot, LG C2 OLED TV, T-fal cookware, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Anyone in search of the best deals on Tuesday, September 20 has come to the right place. Our team of shopping experts has scoured the internet in search of all the best bargains online today. In this roundup, you’ll find deep discounts on so many popular products, it seems too good to be true!
Featured deals in today’s roundup:
Highlights in today’s deals roundup include $69 off Apple AirPods Pro or $9 off AirPods Pro 2 when you pre-order from Amazon (first deal ever!), a big one-day sale on T-fal cookware & air fryers, super popular Alexa smart plugs for $4.69 each, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 140,000 5-star reviews for $15.96 each, up to $500 off stunning LG G2 evo OLED TVs, brand new Sony X-Series Bluetooth speakers with discounts for the first time ever, and more.
And finally, there are two phenomenal Echo Dot deals available right now.
First, eligible shoppers can score an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.
Those great deals are just the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to read about all of today’s hottest sales.
Best Deals Right Now
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on best-selling T-fal cookware & air fryers, Rowenta garment steamers & irons, Aquasonic electric toothbrushes, Furbo dog treat dispensing cameras, and the #1 best-rated dog de-shedding brush on Amazon
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.98 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2: Now available for pre-order!
- Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $60 off
- Apple Watch Series 8: Up to $50 off
- 10.2-inch iPad: $279.99 (all-time low price, reg. $329)
- AirPods 3: $169 (reg. $179)
- AirPods 2: $119 (reg. $129)
- Apple TV 4K: $119.99 (reg. $179)
- Apple Watch SE: $219.97 (reg. $279)
- M1 MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $300 off
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (140,000 5-star ratings): $15.96 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (95,000 5-star reviews): $19.99 (reg. $40)
- HC Collection bed sheets (58,000 5-star reviews): $13.97 (reg. $40)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (50,000+ 5-star reviews): $9.58 (reg. $25)
- THISWORX handheld car vacuum: $14.72 (reg. $40)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99 (20% off 2 packs, 30% off 3 packs)
- Get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this special Echo Dot deal
Deep Discounts On Best-Sellers
- alli weight loss diet pills: 25% off with Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime)
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is on sale with a deep discount
- Give your aching feet a break with 46% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 30,000 5-star ratings has a massive 58% discount today
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry-erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Apple Watch deals are all on one guide here
Special Price Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including up to 20% off bedding
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Angry Orange Stain Sniper bundle (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (66,000 5-star reviews): $19.97 (reg. $25)
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (89,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.00 (reg. $30)
- 📺 TV deals & home theater projectors 📺
- Bose TV Soundbar (rare deal!): $229 (reg. $279)
- Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar: $33.95 (reg. $45)
- 🚨 LG C2 OLED TVs have discounts up to $500 off
- Anker Nebula Cosmos: $559.99 (reg. $800)
- Anker Nebula Cosmos portable laser projector: $1,299.99 (reg. $1,700)
- Epson EF-100 smart streaming laser projector: $799.99 (reg. $1,000)
- XGIMI Aura 4K ultra short throw laser projector: $2,499 (reg. $2,800)
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook: $89.99 (reg. $259)
- Lenovo 14e Chromebook: $149.99 (reg. $300)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $123.49 (reg. $230)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $499 (reg. $660)
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- REOLINK 4K Security Camera System: $475.99 (reg. $560)
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- Wyze Cam v3 & cloud bundle: 30% off
- 🏋️ Best deals on workout gear 🏋️♀️
Sales Events at Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals include deep discounts on so many best-sellers
- Walmart has a big sale with “huge fall savings”
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you need to check out
That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list. The shopping experts at BGR Deals update it live every single day, all day long!
⭐ BEST DEALS OF SEPTEMBER 2022 ⭐
