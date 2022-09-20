Today’s deals: $69 off AirPods Pro, $0.99 Echo Dot, LG C2 OLED TV, T-fal cookware, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Anyone in search of the best deals on Tuesday, September 20 has come to the right place. Our team of shopping experts has scoured the internet in search of all the best bargains online today. In this roundup, you’ll find deep discounts on so many popular products, it seems too good to be true!

Featured deals in today’s roundup:

Highlights in today’s deals roundup include $69 off Apple AirPods Pro or $9 off AirPods Pro 2 when you pre-order from Amazon (first deal ever!), a big one-day sale on T-fal cookware & air fryers, super popular Alexa smart plugs for $4.69 each, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 140,000 5-star reviews for $15.96 each, up to $500 off stunning LG G2 evo OLED TVs, brand new Sony X-Series Bluetooth speakers with discounts for the first time ever, and more.

And finally, there are two phenomenal Echo Dot deals available right now.

First, eligible shoppers can score an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.

Those great deals are just the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to read about all of today’s hottest sales.

Best Deals Right Now

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Deep Discounts On Best-Sellers

Special Price Discounts

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Sales Events at Top Retailers

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list. The shopping experts at BGR Deals update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF SEPTEMBER 2022 ⭐



Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.98 You Save: $69.02 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… Price: $9 Off Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $31.91 ($15.96 / Count) You Save: $18.08 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $29.99 Price: $18.77 You Save: $11.22 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.98 You Save: $69.02 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price: $39.99 Price: $19.28 You Save: $20.71 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HC Collection Twin Size Sheets Set - Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases w/ 16 inch Deep Pockets - Fad… List Price: $39.99 Price: $13.97 You Save: $26.02 (65%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price: $329.00 Price: $279.00 You Save: $50.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price: $14.81 Price: $12.49 You Save: $2.32 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price: $17.99 Price: $13.99 You Save: $4.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

REOLINK 4K Security Camera System, 4pcs H.265 4K PoE Security Cameras Wired with Person Vehicle… List Price: $599.99 Price: $499.99 You Save: $100.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!