AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 just hit the lowest prices of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon had an incredible sale on Apple’s AirPods last month. How good were the AirPods deals on Amazon, you ask? Every model including the newest AirPods Pro with MagSafe and AirPods Max were on sale at the lowest prices in months. In fact, Amazon’s AirPods Pro price matched its huge discount from Black Friday!

Those deals didn’t stick around for long, but we have good news. All of Apple’s AirPods models are now on sale with new discounts. But the bad news is that there’s no way these deals will be around for long since they’ll likely sell out.

This might be your last chance for a while to score AirPods Pro or AirPods 3 with deep discounts. Plus, AirPods 2 are back down to $99 if you hurry.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $174.00 You Save: $75.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods Pro price and AirPods 2 price get big discounts

AirPods are wildly popular even when they’re available at Apple’s full retail prices. So you can imagine how fast they flew off the shelves on Black Friday last year. Amazon was offering the deepest discounts of the year, so several AirPods versions sold out.

The first model that sold out was Apple’s AirPods 2, but they’re now back in stock and back on sale with a nice discount that slashes them to just $99.

The other model that sold out should be beyond obvious since it sells out all the time. It’s Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro with MagSafe, which are the #1 best-selling headphones among our readers. They also happen to be among the best-selling earphones on the planet.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

AirPods Pro will cost you $249 if you buy a pair at an Apple store or if you order them online from Apple’s website. And of course, that’s true whether you get them right now or during a huge sales event.

Apple doesn’t do discounts, as most people know quite well. It should go without saying that AirPods Pro are worth every penny at full retail. But why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount?

Amazon shoppers can often find AirPods Pro on sale for $219, which is a solid $30 in savings. They sell out pretty often though, just like they did during Black Friday last year. Well, we have some excellent news today. AirPods Pro are now back in stock at Amazon — and they’re on sale for only $174.

That’s right… you can get the lowest AirPods Pro price of 2022 if you hurry.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $174.00 You Save: $75.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More AirPods deals

Every other AirPods model is also discounted at the moment on Amazon. That includes AirPods 3 that were released late last year.

Apple’s 3rd-generation AirPods have a form factor that’s much closer to AirPods Pro than AirPods 2. They don’t have active noice cancelling or rubber tips, but everything else is about the same. These sleek true wireless Apple earbuds retail for $179, but a discount slashes them to $169.98.

That’s not a huge discount by any means. But why pay full price at Apple when the same exact AirPods 3 earbuds are discounted on Amazon?

Apple’s AirPods Max are also still on sale, but the Amazon discount isn’t quite as deep as it was a few months ago. You’ll save $70 on most colorways, but these deals seem like they might sell out soon.

Don’t miss our AirPods Pro review and AirPods Max review for more info on these awesome headphones!

AirPods Pro deal: Amazon’s best price

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a “ Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you, which is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds



The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit



AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant and water-resistant. That way, you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry



Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $174.00 You Save: $75.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods 2 & AirPods 3

AirPods turn on automatically when you remove them from the case, and they connect to your smartphone or tablet instantly



Easy setup for all your Apple devices

“Hey Siri” hotword support lets you call on Siri without lifting a finger



Touch controls allow you to double-tap either AirPods to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price: $179.00 Price: $169.98 You Save: $9.02 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price: $159.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $60.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods Max

Industry-leading active noise cancellation technology blocks out all the noise around you

This allows you to focus on your music or your favorite podcasts without interruption

Amazing high-fidelity audio is achieved with Apple’s special custom dynamic drivers

The special “Transparency mode” uses the same mics that enable active noise cancelling to amplify the sounds around you



Enjoy theater-like sound with incredible spatial audio and dynamic head tracking — it’s like surround sound for headphones!



Apple AirPods Max - Silver List Price: $549.00 Price: $478.99 You Save: $70.01 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!