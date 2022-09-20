Best dash cam deal: Save $100 on a dash cam with stunning color night vision

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We have some exciting news for BGR Deals readers today. The best dash cam deal on Amazon right now saves you up to $100 off an awesome new model. But it’s not just a dash cam — it also adds stunning night vision in full color to any car!

This is definitely a deal you don’t want to miss.

When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out.

Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark.

On top of that, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm?

Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only available on expensive luxury cars that cost a fortune. But not if you score one of Amazon’s best dash cam deals.

The barrier to entry was exactly why my interest was piqued when Lanmodo reached out about its latest dash cam. They asked if I wanted to test the brand new Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam, which also adds clear night vision to any car.

It’s easy to install in any car, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon with a deep discount. In fact, it costs $100 less on Amazon right now than it does on the Lanmodo website!

Amazon’s best dash cam deal

The Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam is an awesome device that kills two birds with one stone. First, it adds crystal clear night vision to any car. Second, it functions as a dashcam as well. That means you can record everything that happens as you drive.

The special Parking Mode feature will also record when it detects movement. Never again will you have to worry about proving your innocence if you’re in an accident that wasn’t your fault.

The unit has a nice big 8-inch HD display that gives you a clear view of the road ahead. After all, a night vision system isn’t terribly useful if you can’t make anything out on the screen.

And at night, when night vision is enabled, it’s not that annoying green video that looks so weird. You get full-color night vision that lets you see distances up to 984 feet ahead of you.

Image source: LANMODO A premium Sony sensor records crystal-clear 1080p video. There’s also a second model that includes a rearview camera you mount in the back of your car. That way, the dashcam records video in both directions and it doesn’t miss anything.

Pricing for the Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam started at $369 for the single-camera model when it was released last year. As a matter of fact, it still costs $369 if you buy it right now on the Lanmodo website. Then, the dual-cam version sells for $439.

Head over to Amazon right now, however, and both versions have lower retail prices. Plus, you’ll get extra discounts if you clip the Amazon coupons!

The single-camera version of the Lanmodo Vast Pro is just $269.99 when you clip the coupon on the product page. That means you’re saving $100 off the original retail price. Meanwhile, the upgraded dual-camera model is on sale for $314.99. That’s $124 in savings.

These truly are some of the best Amazon dash cam deals we’ve seen in a long time.

Lanmodo Vast Pro fast facts

Want to learn more about Amazon’s best dash cam deal? Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind when you’re considering the Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam:

The Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam gives you full-color night vision in stunning 1080p Full HD resolution

Proprietary “Super Night Vision” tech is crystal clear, colorized, and can see for a distance of up to 984 feet

Improve visibility in the rain, fog, snow, and more

Large 8-inch high-definition display

Records video on a microSD card up to 128GB so it functions as a dash camera, too

An optional rear camera lets you can record in both directions

The rear camera has IP67 water and dust resistance

Parking monitor feature records if anyone or anything approaches your car while it’s parked

Compatible with 99% of car models

The box includes everything you need to install it

LANMODO Vast Pro Dash Cam with Full Color Super Night Vision max 984ft List Price: $299.99 Price: $269.99 You Save: $30.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LANMODO Vast Pro Dash Cam with Full Color Super Night Vision max 984ft (Front & Rear) List Price: $349.99 Price: $314.99 You Save: $35.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another great dash cam option

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you’re looking for a simpler dash cam with basic features, we’ve got a fantastic option for you.

Did you see our earlier coverage of the best car accessories you can get in 2022? If you did, you undoubtedly saw how much we love the new Vantrue E1 mini dash cam.

This model is the opposite of the Vast Pro in a few ways. Instead of having a huge display with color night vision, the E1 is an ultra-compact model. I have it tucked behind the rearview mirror in my car so I don’t even notice it’s there!

The E1 is a fantastic high-resolution dash cam that’s worth every penny at $170. Pick up the Vantrue E1 on Amazon, however, and you’ll find a deep discount available right now.

Vantrue E1 2.5K WiFi Mini Dash Cam with GPS and Speed, Voice Control Front Car Dash Camera, 24… List Price: $169.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $50.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

