12 essential car accessories you should have with you at all times

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are certain things that everyone should have with them at all times in their cars or SUVs. That’s why the shopping experts at BGR deals have compiled a list of the best car accessories of 2022.

From handheld car vacuums and trunk organizers to a dash cam that can prove your innocence. There are so many things that are must-haves in any automobile.

Some of the items in this roundup might be obvious to you. But we can guarantee that you’ll find something you’ve never thought of before.

We’ll show you awesome products that take convenience to the next level. Other products are essentials that you’d have to be crazy to drive without. Better safe than sorry!

Make sure you read all the way to the end so you can check out all 12 of these awesome auto accessories.

5 best car accessories of 2022

All of the car accessories in this roundup are important. Of course, some of more crucial than others.

To start things off, we’re going to cover five must-have car accessories that should be in everyone’s vehicles.

ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum

There are so many reasons you need to keep your car clean. Apart from appearance, a cluttered car can be dangerous while you’re driving. That’s why one of the best car accessories you can have is a handheld car vacuum to help keep your car clean.

The ThisWorx Car Vacuum is the best handheld vacuum, hands down.

This model comes with all the accessories you need. It plugs right into your car’s power outlet and it has a nice big container for dirt and dust. It’s also lightweight but powerful.

I have a ThisWorx Car Vacuum in my car’s trunk at all times. It retails for $40, which is a great value — but it goes on sale all the time. Whatever price you end up paying, rest assured that it’s worth its weight in gold.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price: $39.99 Price: $34.59 You Save: $5.40 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vantrue E1 Mini Dash Cam

A good dash cam might be the single most important accessory you can have in your car. Every single person needs one, with no exception.

If you get into an accident, dash cam footage can easily prove that you’re not at fault. Otherwise, you’re out of luck and you could end up trying to convince a judge in court.

The Vantrue E1 Mini Dash Cam is the best new dash cam we’ve tested in 2022.

This model records crystal-clear video at 2.5K resolution. This is absolutely essential; low-res video makes it difficult to see certain details.

It supports microSD cards up to 512GB and connects to a nifty app on your phone for playback and configuration. The Vantrue E1 also has clear night vision, parking mode, buffered collision detection, and so much more.

I’ve been testing the Vantrue E1 for a couple of weeks now, and I love it. I can’t see ever switching back to my old model. It’s so small that I can easily tuck it behind my rearview mirror. I also used a mirror tap to hardwire it so I don’t have to run any cables.

That’s the beauty of this dash cam — it’s so tiny I don’t even know it’s there unless I need it. It’s one of the best car accessories you can buy.

Vantrue E1 2.5K WiFi Mini Dash Cam with GPS and Speed, Voice Control Front Car Dash Camera, 24… List Price: $149.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $30.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer

Do yourself a favor: get a Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer right now. Just stop whatever you’re doing and order one. Seriously, it’s a total game-changer.

This awesome trunk organizer keeps all your belongings from rolling around your trunk. This way, it’s easy to find whatever you need. It’s the perfect size for just about any car or SUV, and it has all the compartments you could want.

The Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer will be the best thing you ever put in your trunk.

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer - Collapsible, Multi-Compartment Automotive SUV Car Organizer fo… List Price: $28.99 Price: $18.89 You Save: $10.10 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AVAPOW Car Jump Starter

A good car jumpstarter is the second-most important thing to keep in your car, just behind a dash cam. And the AVAPOW Car Jump Starter is one of the best models you can get.

Having jumper cables in your car is smart, but it’s 2022 and there are better options available. Why wait for another car when you need a jump? And what happens if you’re in the middle of nowhere with no one else around?

The AVAPOW Car Jump Starter has a nice big 16,800 mAh capacity and it connects right to your car battery when you need a jump. Just follow the instructions and you’ll be back on the road in no time.

This is definitely one of the best car accessories out there.

AVAPOW Car Jump Starter 2000A Peak 16800mAh Jump Boxes for Vehicles(12V 8L Gas/6.5L Diesel Engi… List Price: $69.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $10.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion

Last but certainly not least, you definitely need an Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion.

It doesn’t matter if you’re on a days-long road trip or you just have a long commute to work. In either case, car seats are uncomfortable for long drives.

There are plenty of seat cushions out there that help you stay more comfortable. Any well-reviewed option will be an improvement, but the Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion is the best one I’ve tested. And if you’d like a second opinion, check out any of the 63,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Pillow for Office Chair - Sit Longer, Feel Better - Butt, Tail… List Price: $80.24 Price: $39.96 You Save: $40.28 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

3 best car accessories for people with pets

Active Pets Car Seat Cover

If you have a dog, you need the Active Pets Car Seat Cover. Period. End of story.

If you have leather seats, the last thing you want is for your dog’s nails to scratch them up. And if you have cloth seats, they probably end up covered in dog hair every time you take a ride with your pop.

The Active Pets Car Seat Cover solves either of those problems. It’s also a more secure surface for your dog to sit on or lay down on.

This great seat cover is one of the best car accessories any pet owner can buy. It also has tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon ratings. It retails for just $46, but you can definitely pick one up while it’s discounted.

Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs - Standard Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat Use - Waterproof &… List Price: $45.96 Price: $34.99 You Save: $10.97 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Spray

Accidents happen. Every pet owner knows that. Of course, that’s why it’s always best to be prepared for those accidents.

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Spray is by far the best spray I’ve used. Not only does it help with stains caused by pet vomit and poop, but it also smells amazing. Seriously, why use something that smells like chemicals when you could be smelling delicious oranges?

Definitely pick up a bottle to keep in your car. If your dog gets sick or has an accident, you’ll be so relieved that you had it. This ANGRY ORANGE bundle even comes with a blacklight flashlight so you can make sure you clean up the whole mess.

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Strong Dog Urine or Ca… List Price: $44.99 Price: $37.99 ($37.99 / Count) You Save: $7.00 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

COOYOO Dog Seat Belt

Safety is crucial for all the people in your car. But so many people completely disregard safety when it comes to dogs.

You should never drive a car or SUV without wearing a seatbelt. And you should never have your dog in the car unless he or she is wearing a seatbelt.

The COOYOO Dog Seat Belt is the best seller on Amazon. You get two seatbelts and a collapsable silicone bowl so you can give your dog some water on the go. All that for under $15!

Just remember, dog seatbelts like the COOYOO Dog Seat Belt are meant to connect to your dog’s harness. DO NOT EVER attach it directly to a dog collar.

COOYOO Dog Seat Belt,3 Piece Set Retractable Dog Car Seatbelts Adjustable Pet Seat Belt for Veh… List Price: $13.99 Price: $10.55 You Save: $3.44 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More of the best car accessories you should always have

In addition to all the essentials listed above, there are a few more things you should have with you at all times. Examples include an umbrella for when it’s raining and a high-quality snow brush for the winter.

Here are some of the best car accessories I never leave the house without:

Repel Umbrella Windproof Travel Umbrella - Wind Resistant, Small - Compact, Light, Automatic, S… List Price: $22.95 Price: $18.36 You Save: $4.59 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

JOYTUTUS 47.7″ Extendable Snow Brush and Ice Scraper, 270° Pivoting Snow Scraper Brush for Car… Price: $25.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

EcoNour Car Windshield Sun Shade with Storage Pouch | Durable 240T Material Car Sun Visor for U… List Price: $25.99 Price: $16.99 You Save: $9.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Adam's Arsenal Builder 21 Item Car Wash Kit - Detailing & Cleaning Kit W/ Foam Gun Wash Soap Ca… List Price: $149.99 Price: $130.04 You Save: $19.95 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

