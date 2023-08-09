Today’s deals: $48 Sony waterproof speaker, $399 iPad mini, $530 Toshiba 75-inch 4K TV, more

Today’s best daily deals include so many great sales you need to see. Sony waterproof Bluetooth speakers start at just $48 right now. Apple’s beloved iPad mini is down to an all-time low of $399. And one of the most popular Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TVs is on sale for $529.99 instead of $800.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Plus, you’re almost out of time to save up to $1,000 with Samsung’s pre-order deals on the new Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and more!

Here, we’ll share all of our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, August 9.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon