Today’s deals: $3.82 smart plugs, Philips Hue sale, $89 smart TV, early Prime Day deals, more

Before we get to all the best deals of the day on June 21, 2022, there are two important links we need to share.
First, you should definitely read about Amazon’s big Prime Day 2022 announcement. And second, check out all the best early Prime Day deals you can already shop now.
On top of all that, there are so many fantastic daily deals you should check out.
First and foremost, #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google support are down to $3.82 each. That’s crazy, and it’s the lowest price of 2022 so far. Or, if you want a more popular brand, TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are down to $5.75 each right now.
On top of that, Philips Hue A19 smart bulb 4-packs are on sale with a rare and massive $50 discount. That’s unheard of!
Other awesome early Prime Day deals available right now include AirPods Pro for just $174.99, a top-selling under-cabinet LED light bar for just $13.49, a best-selling 24-inch Insignia smart TV for $89.99 if you have Prime, and more.
All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.
Today’s Most Popular Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Spigen smartphone cases, Viewstar bed pillows, flashlights & camping lanterns, HALO bassinets & sleepsacks, and a top-rated XPCAM 1080p webcam
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs: $3.82 each (reg. $6)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $5.75 each (reg. $7.50)
- Philips Hue A19 smart bulb 4-pack: $119.99 (reg. $170)
- Insignia 24-inch F20 Smart Fire TV: $89.99 with Prime (reg. $170)
- 🍎 Today’s best Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro (lowest price of 2022): $174.99 (reg. $249)
- Apple AirPods 3 (lowest price of 2022): $149.99 (reg. $179)
- Apple AirPods 2 (lowest price of 2022): $99.99 (reg. $129)
- AirPods Max (lowest price ever): $429.99 (reg. $549)
- AirTag 1-pack (rare discount): $27.50 (reg. $29)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- iPad mini: $409 (reg. $499)
- Apple Watch SE: $229 (reg. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $329 (reg. $399)
- 🎆 Amazon #1 best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (131,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $42.99) 💤
- Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets (92,000 5-star reviews): $19.99 (reg. $40) 😴
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $12.79 (reg. $20) 🍖
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (44,000 4/5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45) 🚫🦟🪰🚫
- Nest Thermostat: $99 (reg. $129)
- alli weight loss pills are 25% off when you Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime) 💊💊
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $26.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
- MyQ smart garage door opener with Alexa and Google Assistant: $19.98 (reg. $30)
- Ninja Air Fryer AF101: $90 (reg. $130)
- Practically every Amazon device you can think of is discounted in this huge early Prime Day sale!
Big sales from top retailers
- Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss
- Best Buy’s daily deals are off the charts this week!
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
- Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including 40% off wall decor
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- Philips Sonicare One rechargeable toothbrush (#1 best-seller): $29.96 (reg. $40)
- Philips Sonicare One battery toothbrush: $19.96 (reg $25)
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer that slashes it to the lowest price of the season
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- 🎉 Amazon device deals 🎉
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $19.99 (reg. $30)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $34.99 (reg. $50)
- Echo Dot 4: $27.99 (reg. $50)
- Echo Dot 3: $24.99 (reg. $40)
- Fire Tablets: All models on sale starting at $39.99
- See all the Amazon device deals on this special Amazon page
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $89.99 on this page
- 💻 Chromebook deals 💻
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $129 (reg. $230)
- ASUS Chromebook CX1: $129 (reg. $300)
- ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3: $301 (reg. $370)
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
