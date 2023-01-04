Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, $99 AirPods, Philips Sonicare toothbrushes, Nest Wifi Pro, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

It’s only the first week of 2023 and we’ve already found some spectacular deals that are going to be difficult to beat. Some of the hottest products are on sale from Apple, Samsung, Sony, and so many more top brands.

The shopping experts at BGR Deals put together this helpful guide. It’s full of all the top deals we found online today.

Now, it’s time to check out all of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

To start things off, Amazon is running an awesome sale that gets you a $20 bonus Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. These are products you need anyway, such as Bounty paper towels, Charmin toilet paper, and Tide laundry detergent pods. Tons of other popular brands are also included, such as Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.

Be sure to use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout to take advantage of this great P&G deal.

Also available from Amazon is a deal that gets you a free Echo Dot when you buy a qualifying Fire TV. Or, if you don’t want a new television, you can score an Echo Dot for $0.99 with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Learn more in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals.

The other big news today is that Apple AirPods are back in stock for the first time in weeks, and they’re on sale for just $99.99! Or, you can save $10 when you upgrade to AirPods Pro 2.

More top deals today include:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes, Zober holiday decoration storage bags, 2023 planners, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $99.99 Save up to 37% Available on Amazon

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, White, HX9924/… $269.96 $169.96 Save up to 37% Available on Amazon

Energizer AA Batteries, Double A Long-Lasting Alkaline Power Batteries, 32 Count (Pack of 1) $25.98 $16.37 ($0.51 / Count) Save up to 37% Available on Amazon

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) Only $3.89 Each! Available on Amazon

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $329.00 $299.00 Save up to 9% Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Click For Details Available on Amazon

2021 Apple TV 4K with 32GB Storage (2nd Generation) Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $239.00 Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… $1,499.00 $1,299.99 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless Chargin… $89.99 Available on Amazon

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… $29.00 Available on Amazon

OnePlus Nord N200 | 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone U.S Version | 6.49" Full HD+LCD Screen | 90H… $239.99 $189.99 Save up to 21% Available on Amazon

RENPHO Active Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle, 2022 Upgrade Powerful Portable Gun Massage Percus… $249.99 $69.99 Save up to 72% Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $852.69 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon