Cut your energy bills with these ecobee smart thermostat deals

Ecobee is one of the two brands that come to mind immediately when you think of smart thermostats. And right now, ecobee smart thermostat deals are available at some of the lowest prices of 2023. You’ll save money on your purchase, of course, but you’ll also save money every month on your electricity, gas, and oil bills.

Deals start at $169.99 for the newest version of the ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced, which is normally priced at $190. Or you can upgrade to the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium starting at $219.99 instead of $250. There are also some other ecobee deals in this sale, and we’ll tell you all about them.

This hasn’t been a particularly cold winter so far across much of the US, but gas and electricity prices are through the roof. That means you’re likely spending much more money right now than you did last year even though you might be using less energy.

The bad news is that gas and electricity likely aren’t going to get much cheaper anytime soon. But the good news is that there’s an easy way to save money on your energy bills every month, regardless of whether it’s summer or winter.

All you need is a smart thermostat like one of the models on sale as part of today’s ecobee smart thermostat deals.

Smart thermostats like the ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced and the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium are often thought of as conveniences. And it’s certainly true that being able to control your heat and air conditioning with a smartphone can be thought of as an unnecessary luxury.

But smart thermostats are so much more than that. ecobee models like the ones in this sale also include intelligent features designed to reduce the amount of energy you use to heat and cool your home.

That’s beneficial in two main ways. First, you save money on your energy bills. Even at full price, an ecobee smart thermostat will pay for itself in less than a year thanks to the money you save on your gas and electric bills. And second, it’s good for the environment because you’re using less resources.

Both of the aforementioned ecobee models are discounted right now, so it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home.

As we mentioned earlier, there are a few extra deals in today’s sale.

First, both of those ecobee thermostat models are available in a bundle with a pair of Smart Sensors. The ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced bundle is down to $189.99 instead of $270, while the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium bundle is on sale for $239.99 instead of $330.

The next offer gets you two pairs of ecobee SmartSensors for $59.99 instead of $80. Set them up on any windows or doors, and you can get notifications or trigger smart home automations anytime they open or close.

Additionally, the ecobee SmartCamera is on sale for $79.99, down from $100. It’s a great indoor 1080p camera that supports both Siri and Alexa, just like ecobee’s smart thermostats.