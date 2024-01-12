FlexiSpot electric standing desk deals start at $150 right now

A high-quality standing desk is worth its weight in gold. That’s true for pretty much anyone with a desk job. Many people are under the misconception that a good electric standing desk that’s sturdy and feature-rich costs a small fortune. But once you see the FlexiSpot electric standing desk deals that are available right now, you’ll realize how accessible these essential desks truly are.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

These brilliant gadgets can certainly cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, but the undeniable health benefits definitely make them worthwhile. The results from study after study indicate that sitting all day long each day has terrible health repercussions. That’s why it’s so important for people who sit at a desk to stand periodically.

Of course, an electric standing desk is the best way to ensure you spend plenty of time on your feet. But the problem is that they can be quite expensive. Thanks to an awesome electric standing desk sale this week from FlexiSpot, however, you don’t have to spend much at all.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Our favorite electric standing desk deals

First things first. If you want the benefits of a standing desk but you don’t want to replace your current desk, there’s a great option for you. It’s the #1 best-selling FlexiSpot standing desk converter. It has a 4.8-star rating overall, which is beyond impressive. If you don’t want a whole new desk, this is definitely the way to go.

But if you do want a full-featured electric standing desk without spending a fortune, we’ve got a few terrific options for you to check out. As a matter of fact, these deals are so good that you can get a motorized electric standing desk for less than the cost of the aforementioned standing desk converter!

Image source: Flexispot/Amazon

Amazon has some truly fantastic deals right now on electric standing desks from a top brand. The entry-level FlexiSpot EC1 electric standing desk that normally costs $250 is on sale today for just $149.99. It includes all the basic features you need, and it’ll last for decades.

This is truly a terrific value, and it’s the best price we’ve found for this model in over a year.

Available on Amazon

Standing desks are essential for working from home

Did you start working from home during the pandemic? You should definitely consider getting yourself a standing desk so you’re not sitting the entire time. After all, everyone’s seen the studies that show how bad sitting all day can be for your health.

The problem, of course, is that choosing a standing desk can be so much more difficult than it seems. The most affordable options out there are often tabletop desk risers and manual standing desks, but operating them can be a pain. I even cut myself one time while adjusting a tabletop riser.

Then there are standing desks with electric motors that make adjustments a breeze, but they can cost a lot of cash. Unless you get one now during Amazon’s huge Flexispot sale, that is.

Image source: Flexispot/Amazon

Flexispot’s EC1 Motorized Standing Desk is a top-rated model that’s sleek and stylish. More importantly, it has a smooth electric motor and wonderfully solid construction. That means you can adjust from sitting to standing with the touch of a button and the height will be adjusted in a matter of seconds.

This model costs $250 on a normal day, and that price is more than fair. But as we mentioned earlier, it can be had for just $149.99 right now.

Or, if you want a similar model in white like the one in the image above, the Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk is on sale for $179.99.

Available on Amazon

And finally, if you want a big upgrade that includes four different memory presets for one-touch adjustments, we’ve got just the thing. The beloved FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk is down to $229.98 right now in black or white!

And if you want the best of the best, check out the FlexiSpot Comhar electric standing desk. This $500 model is on sale right now for just $299.99, which is a huge 50% discount.