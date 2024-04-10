Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, $4 smart plugs, $20 Wyze Cam, All-Clad cookware, COSORI air fryer, more

So many great daily deals popped up on Wednesday, like a sale that gets you a $20 Amazon credit when you buy household essentials that you need anyway. Other top deals include discounts on popular KMC smart plugs, Wyze Cams, All-Clad cookware, and more.
This roundup includes all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, April 10.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- Over 2,000 people bought these KMC smart plugs in the past month alone, and now they’re on sale for $4 each
- All-Clad cookware is 30% off right now
- Get the Wyze Cam v3 for $19.98, and other Wyze Cam models are on sale
- The COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer is under $100 for the first time in a long time
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M1 MacBook Air is down to only $699 at Walmart!
- CLEARANCE: M2 MacBook Air 13-inch starts at just $849 at Amazon, or get the M2 MacBook Air 15-inch for $999 at Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $1,024 instead of $1,099
- Apple Watch SE is on sale for $189, the lowest price of 2024
- Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $74.99 (only $18.75 each!) instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $60 off at $189
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods are $89 (all-time low) at Amazon and Walmart
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes start at $24.96 in this big sale
- The new and improved RENPHO weight & body composition scale is $10 off at $24.99
- TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs are on sale for $6.25 each thanks to a discount and an extra coupon
- Check out the meross Outdoor Smart Plug while it’s only $15.99
- The meross Smart Temperature Controller turns any AC into a smart air conditioner, and it’s 35% off right now
- Two different GoPro action camera models are discounted right now
- 📺 FREE TV: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and get a free Samsung 65-inch TV! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- The myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad is on sale for $59 instead of $100
- There’s a huge sale with two pages of deals on Hershey’s candy and more
- This Ninja kitchen sale includes the Ninja BL642 blender for $119.99 instead of $180
- Save up to $500 on stunning LG OLED TVs
- Samsung foldable smartphones start at just $899.99 right now