Today’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, rare Microsoft 365 deal, $25 electric toothbrush, OLED TVs, more

Maren Estrada
August 25th, 2022 at 9:33 AM
BGR Deals of the Day Thursday

BGR’s team of shopping experts has combed all the top retailers to round up the best deals online on Thursday, August 25. And with Labor Day 2022 less than two weeks away, there are so many impressive sales happening right now.

Highlights in today’s roundup include a one-day sale that saves you $57 on Microsoft 365 familyAirPods Pro for just $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 107,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, Amazon’s top-selling Aquasonic electric toothbrush for only $24.95, a huge sale on Asus laptops & desktop PCs, a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy certain Fire TV products (details here), discounts up to $500 off the stunning new LG C2 OLED TV, and more.

On top of that, there’s a big Chromebook sale at Best Buy. You’ll find outstanding deals on Chromebooks from all the top brands. Here are a few of our favorites:

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Do you want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list. The shopping experts at BGR Deals update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

