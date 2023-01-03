Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $15 Echo Dot, 72% off massage guns, Energizer batteries, $189 OnePlus phone, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Jan 3rd, 2023 9:09AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

New year, new you, and new deals to save you tons of money on the most popular products out there! We hope everyone had a great long weekend. Now, however, it’s time to get back to business. Yes, that means going back to work or school. But it also means scoring the best deals online at all the top stores including Walmart, Amazon, Target, and more.

The veteran shopping experts at BGR Deals have put together this helpful guide that’s packed full of today’s top deals.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart spea…
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart spea… $14.99 See Pricing
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home…
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home… Only $3.89 each See Pricing
OnePlus Nord N200 | 5G Unlocked Android Smart…
OnePlus Nord N200 | 5G Unlocked Android Smart… $189.99 (21% off) See Pricing
RENPHO Active Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle,…
RENPHO Active Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle,… $69.99 (72% off) See Pricing

Now, it’s time to check out all of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

To start things off, you can save up to 37% off Energizer batteries to power all the great new gadgets you scored during Christmas and Chanukah.

There’s also a killer sale on the RENPHO Active massage gun with more than 19,000 5-star reviews. It’s a solid value at $250, but right now it’s on sale for only $69.99. That’s a massive 72% savings!

Another terrific sale that’s leftover from the holidays gets you a free Echo Dot when you buy a qualifying Fire TV. Or, if you don’t want a new television, the Echo Dot 3 is down to just $14.99 on its own or $0.99 with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited.

There are actually a bunch of other impressive holiday deals that are still available. Check them out in our roundup of Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end. On top of that, you’ll find a few more lingering deals in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.

Other top deals today include:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Energizer batteries, popular ZINUS & Lucid mattresses, OnePlus smartphones (prices start at just $189!), and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

