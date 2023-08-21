Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Netflix Top 10 Spy Shows watchOS 10 iPhone 15 Pro Max Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $27 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $50 foldable camera drone, more

By
Published Aug 21st, 2023 10:34AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

BGR Deals is kicking off the new week with some killer tech deals you won’t want to miss. Amazon’s blazing-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the star of the show, and it’s down to $26.99 today. One of the hottest foldable camera drones among our readers is on sale for $49.99 instead of $60. Plus, there’s a new back to school deal that gets you a $15 Amazon credit just for buying essentials that you need anyway.

Here, we’ll share all of our favorite daily deals from Monday, August 21.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2023: Get $400+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals