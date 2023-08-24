Today’s deals: $15 Amazon bonus credit, $25 Blink Mini cam, $750 M1 MacBook Air, more

We have so many great daily deals to share with our readers on Thursday, including a great offer that gets you a $15 Amazon bonus credit just for buying household essentials you need anyway. Blink home security camera deals start at just $24.99, and there are dozens of models and bundles on sale. Plus, the M1 MacBook Air is down to an all-time low price of just $749.99. That makes it the cheapest Apple laptop ever!
Here, you’ll find all the best daily deals we could find on Thursday, August 24.
Today’s best tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Snag a $15 Amazon credit when you buy $60+ of essentials with the promo code BTSSTOCKUP
- Get the $350 Nintendo Switch OLED video game console for as little as $279.99 renewed! Just choose “Good Condition” if you want to see the lowest prices
- Amazon is blowing out Blink home security cameras, with prices starting at $24.99 for the Blink Mini
- The $60 Blink Video Doorbell is down to just $38.99
- Amazon’s $430 eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6 — Prime members can get this setup for just $284.98
- 🍎 TOP APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- M1 MacBook Air is back down the all-time low of $749.99
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are back in stock and 10% off
- Get the Apple Watch SE on sale for only $219
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 9 is on sale for $269.99
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99
- Get a renewed Apple Watch Ultra for as little as $680, depending on which band you want
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more sales
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to $4 each
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s fastest-ever Fire TV device, and it’s within $2 of the all-time low price at $26.99
- Sony noise cancelling headphones and earbuds are on sale this week
- Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80 on essentials from Bounty, Charmin, Always, Tide, and more!
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 22% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $395, down from $470!
- Sony PlayStation 5 & TV bundles have massive discounts that save you up to 27%
- Mega-popular 23andMe DNA home test kits are up to 23% off in Amazon’s sale
