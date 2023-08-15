Today’s deals: $140 AirPods 3, $35 Echo Dot, $179 Roomba, $50 off PlayStation 5, more

Tuesday’s top deals include a bunch of deep discounts on popular products, like Apple’s AirPods 3 at an all-time low of $139.99. Echo Dot deals start at $35, and iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum is on sale for just $179. Also, the PlayStation 5 console has a rare $50 discount!
On top of that, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 have been released, and there are deals that save you up to $1,000!
Check out all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, August 14.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80 on essentials from Bounty, Charmin, Always, Tide, and more!
- Get the $275 Roomba 694 robot vacuum on sale for just $179
- 🎮 There’s a rare $50 discount on Sony’s PlayStation 5 console!
- Plus, Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controllers are on sale for $49 each at Amazon or $49.99 each at Best Buy
- 🍎 OUR FAVORITE APPLE SALES 🍎
- AirPods 3 are down to $139.99, matching the lowest price ever for the model with the Lightning Charging Case
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 9 is on sale for $249.99, the all-time low
- AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off at $199, Amazon’s best price of 2023
- M1 MacBook Air is back down the all-time low of $749.99
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99, and AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.99
- The just-released 15-inch MacBook Air is $100 off
- Be sure to check out this sale on LG laptops, monitors, and more
- Roku’s Labor Day sale includes the Roku Express for $24.99 and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39.99
- An Amazon Echo sale this week has prices from $24.99 for the Echo Pop and $34.99 for the Echo Dot 5th-Gen
- Popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to $4 each
- Ring Video Doorbell deals start at $38.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 22% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $369, down from $470!
