Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Netflix Top 10 Spy Shows watchOS 10 iPhone 15 Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $100 Beats earbuds, Samsung foldable phone deals, $13 WiFi extender, more

By
Published Aug 1st, 2023 9:33AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

There are plenty of great AirPods deals available right now, but Tuesday’s top tech deals are highlighted by Beats earbuds deals starting at just $99.95. You’ll also find deep discounts on TP-Link WiFi extenders, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a 19% discount that drops it to $56.99. But the best deals save up to $1,000 when you pre-order Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and more.

In this roundup, we’ll share all of our favorite sales from Tuesday, August 1.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Featured deals: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2023: Get $425+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals