Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Best Sleep Aid
    08:41 Deals

    This $18 Amazon find is 20x better than anything else at helping you sleep, study says
  2. Best Kitchen Gadgets On Amazon
    08:33 Deals

    I’m obsessed with this mesmerizing $20 Amazon kitchen gadget that went viral on TikT…
  3. Amazon Deals
    10:30 Deals

    Today’s best deals: $220 Windows 10 Pro laptop bundle, AirPods Pro back in stock, $6…
  4. LED Smart Bulb Deals
    09:53 Deals

    Why pay $50 per bulb when Sylvania LED smart bulbs are $7.50 each at Amazon?
  5. Best Amazon Deals Today
    08:06 Deals

    10 special deals you can only unlock if you have Amazon Prime
Deals

Today’s best deals: $220 Windows 10 Pro laptop bundle, AirPods Pro back in stock, $600 projector for $230, Prime-only deals, more

June 30th, 2021 at 10:30 AM
By
Amazon Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We found some truly unbelievable deals on Wednesday, so we’re going to share them with you. It’s almost as if Prime Day 2021 still hasn’t ended, and you won’t believe it! Today’s big roundup includes an extra 10 deals that are special because they’re available only to Prime members. You’ll find them all at the end of the roundup, so be sure to scroll all the way down! Before we get to all that, however, let’s run through all the crazy deals that anyone can score.

Highlights from today’s roundup

We’ve got plenty more to show you in addition to all those phenomenal deals. And remember, you need to scroll all the way to the end so you can see all the deals for Prime members only!

Today’s best deals

Apple AirPods Pro Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Alexa Smart Plugs - Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch Works With Alexa Echo Google Home, Re… List Price:$23.99 Price:$19.49 You Save:$4.50 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 3591TPTU Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price:$249.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price:$299.99 Price:$229.99 You Save:$70.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control, Model MYQ-… List Price:$29.98 Price:$21.89 You Save:$8.09 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S… List Price:$429.00 Price:$349.00 You Save:$80.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Threadmill Home Linen Queen Sheets - 100% Pure Cotton 600 Thread Count, 4 Piece Damask Hotel Wh… List Price:$90.99 Price:$52.99 You Save:$38.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000 [2 Pack] - High Lumen, Zoomable, 5 Modes, Water Resista… List Price:$21.99 Price:$14.39 You Save:$7.60 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now ThermoPro TP08S Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer for Grilling Smoker BBQ Grill Oven Thermomete… List Price:$39.99 Price:$36.99 You Save:$3.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.00 You Save:$10.99 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price:Was $130, Now $99.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Exclusive deals for Prime members only

LED G40 Outdoor String Lights Patio Lights wi… $22.66 ORIA Precision Screwdriver Kit, 60 in 1 with… $14.39 White Classic Luxury Light Blue Bath Towel Se… $32.99 Swing-A-Way 407RD Can Opener, Red $10.94 SUPERDANNY 9.8ft 15A Surge Protector Power St… $21.24 Trihelper Electric Car Floor Jack - 12V Car J… $62.99 LETTON 16.8V Tool Kit with Drill, 247 In-lb T… $62.99 Portable Survival Axe, Folding Camping Axe Mu… $22.09 GALAX PRO Rotary Tool Kit 1 Amps Variable Spe… $20.15 Rechargeable Flashlight,1600 High Lumens Prof… $19.13
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Tags:

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information