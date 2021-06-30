Today’s best deals: $220 Windows 10 Pro laptop bundle, AirPods Pro back in stock, $600 projector for $230, Prime-only deals, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
We found some truly unbelievable deals on Wednesday, so we’re going to share them with you. It’s almost as if Prime Day 2021 still hasn’t ended, and you won’t believe it! Today’s big roundup includes an extra 10 deals that are special because they’re available only to Prime members. You’ll find them all at the end of the roundup, so be sure to scroll all the way down! Before we get to all that, however, let’s run through all the crazy deals that anyone can score.
Highlights from today’s roundup
- Apple’s AirPods Pro back in stock after selling out on Prime Day, plus a huge discount!
- Awesome Alexa smart plugs with 11,000+ 5-star reviews for just $4.87 each with coupon code 3591TPTU
- Real diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers rave about for just $59.90 (or 1/2 carat studs for $229.99)
- The insanely popular myQ smart garage opener that works with your phone or voice for under $22
- Plus, get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo!
- Tough but sleek Tuff & Co iPhone cases for only $15.99 in any size
- A massive $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6
- A Windows 10 Pro laptop and 128GB microSDXC bundle for just $219.99 — a truly incredible deal!
- The stunning YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector for just $229.99 instead of $600 — even more incredible!
- A big one-day sale on Greenworks 80V outdoor power tools
- Threadmill Home Linen sheets and pillowcase sets for up to 42% off
- Awesome tactical LED flashlights for $7.20 each
- A miracle kitchen tool that helps you cook steak perfectly every time for only $36.99
- The best-selling Roku Streaming Stick+ for just $39
- The newest Nest Thermostat for an all-time low of $99.98
We’ve got plenty more to show you in addition to all those phenomenal deals. And remember, you need to scroll all the way to the end so you can see all the deals for Prime members only!
Today’s best dealsApple AirPods Pro Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Alexa Smart Plugs - Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch Works With Alexa Echo Google Home, Re… List Price:$23.99 Price:$19.49 You Save:$4.50 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price:$249.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price:$299.99 Price:$229.99 You Save:$70.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control, Model MYQ-… List Price:$29.98 Price:$21.89 You Save:$8.09 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED - S… List Price:$429.00 Price:$349.00 You Save:$80.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Threadmill Home Linen Queen Sheets - 100% Pure Cotton 600 Thread Count, 4 Piece Damask Hotel Wh… List Price:$90.99 Price:$52.99 You Save:$38.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000 [2 Pack] - High Lumen, Zoomable, 5 Modes, Water Resista… List Price:$21.99 Price:$14.39 You Save:$7.60 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThermoPro TP08S Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer for Grilling Smoker BBQ Grill Oven Thermomete… List Price:$39.99 Price:$36.99 You Save:$3.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.00 You Save:$10.99 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price:Was $130, Now $99.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Exclusive deals for Prime members only
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.