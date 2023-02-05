Sunday’s top 10 tech deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, Ring Video Doorbell sale, $299 Pixel 6a, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Today’s top tech deals on Sunday include Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99, which matches the lowest price ever. There’s also a huge sale on Google Pixel phones with prices starting at $299 for the Pixel 6a. On top of that, pretty much every Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Cam is on sale right now, with prices from $38.99.
Plus, we have two bonus deals to share with you today.
First, BGR Deals readers get an extra $50 bonus credit when they preorder a Galaxy S23 from Samsung. Just use this link to preorder any of the three new models, and you’ll pay less than anyone else.
Next, Amazon is offering a $20 Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.
Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.
Today’s top tech deals
- Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99, matching the lowest price ever
- BONUS DEALS: See our guide on the best AirPods deals for more
- Google Pixel phones are on sale today, including the Pixel 6a for $299 and the Pixel 7 for $499
- Amazon is hosting a massive Ring Video Doorbell & Ring Cam sale — prices start at $38.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, and the awesome Ring Video Doorbell 4 is $50 off
- Save $400 on the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) laptop
- BONUS DEAL: The MacBook Air (M2) is $100 off today, or get the MacBook Air (M1) for just $799.99 at Best Buy
- Renewed HP 3NU57UT Chromebooks are on sale for just $70, a savings of $180
- Or, get a brand new Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop with great specs for $384, which is a huge discount from the $959 retail price
- BONUS DEALS: Find more great offers in our guide on the best laptop deals
- Govee LED smart light bulbs are on sale for $5.77 each when you buy a 4-pack
- BONUS DEAL: Govee color smart bulbs are on sale, too
- Blink home security cameras are on sale with prices starting at $24.49 for the Blink Mini
- The Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23 — that’s a 50% discount and it matches the lowest price ever
- Get popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google support for $4.99 each on sale
- BONUS DEAL: Amazon is offering a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials with coupon code PGSTOCKUP. Eligible brands include Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.
- BONUS DEAL: You might still be able to get an $8 bonus credit when you buy a $40+ Amazon gift card
- BONUS DEALS: See more deals like these in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $239.00 Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $70 (reg. $250) Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6" HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Proces… $959.00 $374.99 Save up to 61% Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… $34.99 $24.49 Save up to 30% Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 20% Ring Video Doorbell 4 – improved 4-second color video previews plus easy installation, and enha… $219.99 $169.99 Save up to 23% Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $32.99 ($8.25 / Count) KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… $29.99 $19.99 ($4.99 each) Save up to 33% Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $2,099.00 Save up to 16%