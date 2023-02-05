Click to Skip Ad
Sunday’s top 10 tech deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, Ring Video Doorbell sale, $299 Pixel 6a, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 5th, 2023 7:59AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Sunday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

Today’s top tech deals on Sunday include Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99, which matches the lowest price ever. There’s also a huge sale on Google Pixel phones with prices starting at $299 for the Pixel 6a. On top of that, pretty much every Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Cam is on sale right now, with prices from $38.99.

Plus, we have two bonus deals to share with you today.

First, BGR Deals readers get an extra $50 bonus credit when they preorder a Galaxy S23 from Samsung. Just use this link to preorder any of the three new models, and you’ll pay less than anyone else.

Next, Amazon is offering a $20 Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E…
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E… $199.99 (save $50) See Pricing
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
Ring Video Doorbell 4 – improved 4-second c…
Ring Video Doorbell 4 – improved 4-second c… $169.99 (save $50) See Pricing
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W…
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W… Only $5.77 each See Pricing

Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.

Today’s top tech deals

Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $239.00 Available on Amazon Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $70 (reg. $250) Available on Amazon Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6 Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6" HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Proces… $959.00 $374.99 Save up to 61% Available on Amazon Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… $34.99 $24.49 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 4 – improved 4-second color video previews plus easy installation, and enha… Ring Video Doorbell 4 – improved 4-second color video previews plus easy installation, and enha… $219.99 $169.99 Save up to 23% Available on Amazon Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $32.99 ($8.25 / Count) Available on Amazon KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… $29.99 $19.99 ($4.99 each) Save up to 33% Available on Amazon Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… Available on Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $2,099.00 Save up to 16% Available on Amazon
Maren Estrada
