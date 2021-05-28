5 different Roku players are already at Prime Day prices on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re reading this right now, you are undoubtedly aware that Roku is one of the biggest names in streaming. With so many great affordable streaming media players that have access to thousands of popular channels and apps, how could it not be? Now, ahead of Prime Day 2021, Amazon is hosting one of the biggest Roku sales of the year with deep discounts that match the lowest prices we’ve seen so far in 2021.

That’s right… Prime Day came early this year for Roku fans!

Amazon’s discounts mean Roku prices start at $24.99 for the popular Roku Express HD, but you should think twice before taking advantage of that deal. Why? Because for just $$8.51 more, you can pick up the wildly popular Roku Premiere that also includes support for streaming in 4K resolution as well as HDR content. $33.50 is an incredible value for the Premiere, or you can upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick+ that packs the same features into a tiny streaming dongle for just $39! But Amazon didn’t stop there, because there are three more deals you’ll definitely want to check out today.

If all you want is a gadget that you can plug into any TV and start streaming, it really doesn’t get any better than Amazon’s Roku Premiere deal. After all, it’s only $33.50… you can barely buy a hot meal for that price these days. And anyone looking for the ultimate streaming experience should definitely check out the Roku Ultra, which is down to $69 right now instead of $100.

If you also want to upgrade the sound on your TV, however, there’s another terrific deal you definitely need to be aware of.

First, the $130 Roku Streambar is on sale for $99 right now at Amazon, matching the lowest price of all time. This model is a compact soundbar that has Roku’s beloved streaming software built right in, and it delivers fantastic sound quality. Unless you have a high-end TV that you paid thousands of dollars for, you will absolutely improve your listening experience with this soundbar. Of course, Roku also offers a slightly higher-end model called the Roku Smart Soundbar that’s discounted right now, but you won’t save nearly as much as you will with the Streambar.

We have no idea when these pre-Prime Day 2021 deals will disappear, so definitely check them out now before it’s too late.

Roku Express HD

Roku Express HD makes streaming easy and affordable

Get access to live and premium TV that streams over the internet

Perfect for any TV in your kitchen, guest bedroom, or to give as a gift

Simple setup lets you plug the Roku Express HD into your TV, connect to the internet, and start streaming

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote

Roku Premiere

Roku Premiere is one of the most affordable streaming media players on the planet with support for 4K resolution and HDR content

Experience incredible picture quality whether you’re streaming in HD, FHD, 4K, or HDR

This model offers unmatched quality and clarity at this price point

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable

Roku Streaming Stick+

The Roku Streaming Stick+ couldn’t be easier to use — just plug it in, set up your Wi-Fi, and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows!

Long-range wireless connectivity means you can use it anywhere in your home, or even host an outdoor movie night in your backyard

Stunning picture quality thanks to 4K and HDR support

Supports all your favorite streaming services including Apple TV+, Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, The Roku Channel, HBO Max, and even live-streaming cable alternatives like Sling and Hulu

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi…

Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra is the company’s fastest and most powerful streaming media player ever

Enjoy lightning-fast responsiveness and quicker load times thanks to a new quad-core processor

50% more wireless range ensures the smoothest TV streaming experience

Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio on compatible TVs

and Lose your remote? No problem, just press a button on the Roku Ultra and your remote will play a sound so you can find it

Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Str…

Roku Streambar

Fantastic sound quality that outperforms the built-in speakers on most TVs

Integrated streaming with access to all of Roku’s live, free, and premium channels

Stream in HD, FHD, or brilliant 4K

HDR support lets you enjoy stunning colors and vivid picture quality

Big sound in a compact enclosure, with four internal speakers that fill your room with crisp, clear sound

Dolby Audio support

Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio, All In One, Includes Roku Voic…

