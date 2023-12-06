Click to Skip Ad
Published Dec 6th, 2023 8:33AM EST
Sony PS5 DualSense 2 controller next to a PS5 console
This almost never happens, but there’s a rare opportunity right now to save $61 on a PS5 thanks to Amazon’s PlayStation 5 Slim + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle deal. Considering how much people love Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, this is your chance to pick up a new Sony PS5 Slim along with a great game that you were probably planning to buy anyway.

This killer combo typically retails for $560, which is the combined cost of the $500 PS5 Slim console and the $60 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game. Right now, however, the PlayStation 5 Slim + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle is on sale for a total of $499. That’s a rare $61 discount, and there’s a very good chance it’ll sell out soon. Of note, you can also get the same discount with the PlayStation 5 Slim + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle.

Sony released the PS5 on November 12, 2020, more than three years ago now. Until recently, it was still impossible to find in stores. People needed our PS5 restock guide to find out when the PlayStation 5 was restocked at brick-and-mortar or online retailers.

One thing you almost never would’ve come across in the first 30+ months since the PS5 was released was a discount on the popular Sony console. Right now, however, there’s a very rare opportunity to buy a brand-new PlayStation 5 and save some money in the process.

The PS5 is currently still the most sought-after video game console on the planet. As soon as it pops up in stock online at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, or Amazon, it sells out just as quickly.

Today, however, there’s a rare opportunity to grab one with a big discount. The PlayStation 5 Slim + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle is actually on sale with a $61 discount, making the game free. That drops the price of this bundle from $560 to $499, which is the lowest price ever.

Or, you’ll find the same discount is available on the PlayStation 5 Slim + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has gotten 9/10 stars from pretty much every top site that has reviewed it. And the ratings on user review sites are just as impressive. This is a game you’re going to want to get anyway when you pick up your PS5 console. And with this deal, you’re basically getting it for free thanks to the discount.

As I’ve noted several times now, this PS5 bundle deal is definitely going to sell out soon. Do yourself a favor and grab one now before you miss out on this opportunity.

