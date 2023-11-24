MyQ Black Friday deal 2023: Smart garage control for $18

Anytime there’s a MyQ Black Friday deal at Amazon, the MyQ smart garage door opener is a best-seller among our readers. It’s not difficult to see why. This awesome device lets you control your garage doors from your smartphone no matter where you are. You can even use Alexa voice commands through IFTTT to open and close your garage, which is so awesome.

The MyQ is always very popular among our readers. But when it’s discounted to $18.05 like right now, it definitely becomes one of the hottest smart home deals out there. On top of that, the new MyQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad is on sale for $57.95, which is a new all-time low price.

See Pricing See Pricing

Chamberlain’s original model and the newer model with Bluetooth both normally sell for $30. But the latter is on sale for just $24.98 right now during Black Friday. This deal isn’t as good as what we saw during Black Friday last year, but it’s likely the lowest price we’ll see ahead of the holidays.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

And as for the newer myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad, it’s never been as cheap as it is right now.

Add smarts to your garage for Black Friday

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Amazon’s big Prime Big Deal Days event was crazy this year. Everything you can think of was on sale at great prices, from wildly popular AirPods to all the Fire TV and Echo devices you can think of. We can’t even remember the last time we saw so many fantastic deals on Amazon.

Of course, it should go without saying that Amazon’s hottest smart home device deal is now back. That’s right, the MyQ Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for is here!

The original MyQ smart garage door opener was first released years ago, and it cost $100 at the time. At that price, it was absolutely worth every penny. This awesome device can be installed in about 15 or 20 minutes by anyone. It lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone. Or, you can even just use your voice, thanks to Alexa support through IFTTT!

Maybe you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work. Or perhaps you’re just sick of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try. In either case, the MyQ is an awesome purchase. And that’s especially true right now.

Available on Amazon

MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad is $40 off

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Chamberlain’s newest addition to the myQ lineup is the MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad. Our readers have been loving it ever since it was first released earlier this year.

This new MyQ device combines a wireless video doorbell with a smart garage controller. It does anything and everything you can typically do with both devices.

The Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you create unique PIN codes for different people, and you’ll get notifications anytime someone opens your garage. There are also notifications when people or cars are detected in your driveway.

Also, it handles all the tasks of the regular MyQ, which means you can open and close your garage door using your smartphone or Alexa.

The MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad normally sells for $100, but it’s down to $57.95 for Black Friday 2023. That’s a great deal on a smart home gadget that will make your life so much easier.

Available on Amazon

More Black Friday 2023 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2023, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s guides on the best deals and sales of Black Friday 2023. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year. And you should also check back regularly because we’ll update them periodically with new sales as they go live.