Memorial Day sales 2022: Our 10 favorite Amazon deals

Memorial Day 2022 is here and the BGR Deals team dug through all of Amazon’s best deals to highlight the hottest ones you can get this year. It obviously should go without saying that there are plenty of great local sales happening all across the country today as well. Considering everything small business owners have been through over the past year and a half, you should definitely try to support some local privately-owned stores today.

Of course, there are also plenty of great deals to be found online, so we’ll showcase some of the very best ones that we know our readers will love.

Memorial Day Deals 2022 Shopping Guide

Check out that huge Amazon’s deals section on the retailer’s site right now and you’ll find so many fantastic bargains. As a matter of fact, there are so many Memorial Day deals to be found that it can be overwhelming for some people.

The team here at BGR Deals sifted through as many as we could, and we came up with 10 particularly awesome deals that anyone and everyone should take advantage of while you can. The Memorial Day Echo Auto sale is a great deal, adding Alexa to your car for only $19.99.

The MyQ deal constantly sells out though, and it looks like it’s about to sell out again since shipping estimates are slipping. If you don’t hurry, you’ll almost certainly miss it.

Another wildly popular deal right now is Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, which normally costs $50. You can pick one up for only $34.99, which is the lowest price of the year (terms and conditions apply, learn more here). You can also save 24% on a pair of the new AirPods Pro, you can get the awesome ThermoPro wireless gadget that helps you cook steak perfectly every time for just $39.99, you can save $100 on the world’s first self-cleaning robot mop, and Vizio’s best-selling soundbar is on sale right now for just $128.

Of course, there are also plenty of great Instant Pot deals to be found, including discounts on either the Instant Pot Ultra 60 or the Instant Pot Ultra 80. Also, be sure not to miss Amazon’s big Roomba blowout sale that includes 20% off the self-cleaning iRobot Roomba i7+!

While you’re at it, don’t forget to snag your free $15 Amazon credit if you’re eligible. That way you’ll save even more on any of these awesome deals you end up taking advantage of!

Check out all 10 of our favorite Memorial Day 2022 deals down below.

Amazon Echo Auto

Amazon’s lowest price ever!

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Buy NowCoupon Code: HELLOFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a new “ Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you, which is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds



The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit



AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry



Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, 8 Zone 3rd Generation, Alexa and Apple HomeKit Compatible with Hyperlocal Weather Intelligence

Rachio watches the weather, so you don’t have to, providing the right amount of water for your lawn and garden.

The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller automatically creates watering schedules that lower your water bill and ensure a beautiful yard.

Exclusive Weather Technology – Exclusive Weather Intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.

Control From Anywhere – Control your watering from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

Rachio’s mobile app lets you manage your sprinkler system from anywhere. Please note: Phone is not included with sprinkler system.

Fast & Easy Installation – Experience fast DIY installation in 30 minutes or less with no special tools needed. Rachio smart sprinkler controllers replace 99% of existing sprinkler controllers and Rachio’s in-app installation tutorial helps you get online and watering in no time!

No More Thirsty Plants – Deliver all the water your plants need. Rachio creates tailored smart schedules based on the specific needs of your lawn, including plant type, soil type, sun exposure, and more.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, 8 Zone 3rd Generation, Alexa and Apple HomeKit Compatible… List Price:$229.99 Price:$56.52 You Save:$173.47 (75%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roomba deals

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal - Empties Itself for up to 6… List Price:$999.99 Price:$799.99 You Save:$200.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… Price:$769.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$274.00 Price:$245.00 You Save:$29.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Ultra

Instant Brands’ newest 10-in-1 Instant Pot multi-use electric pressure cookers

$70 off the 6-quart size and the 8-quart model

Instant Pot Ultra 60 Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, R… List Price:$139.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$70.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Ultra 80 Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, R… List Price:$159.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$70.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ALLCOOL Air Fryer 4.5 QT Fit Black

Instantly cook amazing and crisp food in an air fryer

Use up to 85% less oil to reduce your saturated fat consumption without reducing flavor

ALLCOOL Air Fryer 4.5 QT Fit for 2-4 People Easy to Use with 8 Cooking References Auto Shutoff… List Price:$56.95 Price:$29.99 You Save:$26.96 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ThermoPro Long-Range Wireless Meat Thermometer

Bluetooth 5.0 technology and a smart design combine to allow the ThermoPro TP25H2 Long-Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer to connect to your smartphone at a distance of up to 500 feet away

Never miss an alert whether you’re standing next to your grill or you’re on the other side of the house

The free ThermoPro app is easy to use for beginners or for seasoned professionals

Just set a custom target temperature, use a preset USDA temperature, or configure a timer, and the app does the rest

You can also monitor your food’s internal temperature in real-time in the app

Get alerts when your food reaches the target temperature or set a re-temp alarm to ensure you remove your food from the heat at the exact right time

ThermoPro’s probes have an operating temperature range of 15.8℉ to 572℉ and are accurate to within 1.8°F

The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 8 months between charges

ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer of 500FT, Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for Smoker Oven, Grill… List Price:$39.99 Price:$33.24 You Save:$6.75 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Narwal T10 Self-Cleaning Robot Mop & Vacuum

This brilliant robot cleans up your floors… and then cleans up itself!

The Narwal T10’s special docking base station is the first of its kind, with a special self-cleaning mop feature that has never been seen before

T10’s special docking base station is the first of its kind, with a special self-cleaning mop feature that has never been seen before Two separate wells inside the base station separate clean water from dirty water

The Narwal returns to the base station periodically and runs clean water through the pads to clean them

Dirty water is stored separately and the Narwal app tells you when it’s time to empty the dirty tank and refill the clean tank

Large 1.3-gallon tanks hold enough water to clean 3,000 sq ft of space at a time

It’s also a great robot vacuum with strong 1,800Pa suction and Perfect Edge technology

Advanced sensors let the robot avoid obstacles and clean all the way to the edges of your floors

Conveniently switch back and forth between mop mode and vacuum mode

Narwal T10 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Hard Floor Cleaner Machine with Automatic Mop Cleaning St… Price:$1,099.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Channel Soundbar System with 5-inch Wireless Subwoofer

VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Channel Soundbar System with 5-inch Wireless Subwoofer delivers big sound with a small footprint

Perfect size to fit in any room of your home

Offers 95 dB of crystal clear sound that can fill any room in your house

Rated at less than 1% total harmonic distortion

Bluetooth wireless technology lets you connect your smartphone, tablet, or computer wirelessly so you can listen to all your favorite music and podcasts

Offers a premium audio experience with support for DTS Studio Sound, DTS Tru Volume, and DTS TruSurround

Setup couldn’t be easier: just connect the soundbar to your television’s audio output using one of the included cables

VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Channel Soundbar System with 5-inch Wireless Subwoofer - Black (Renewed) Price:$128.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission