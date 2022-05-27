Lowe’s Memorial Day sale on appliances, patio, and more massive deals starts now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never the wrong time to upgrade your home. But there’s definitely a suitable time to look for the best prices. Holidays mark around when big stores tend to have their best sales. Memorial Day is one of those times. The start of the summer is a must for shopping events and the Lowe’s Memorial Day sale is a top one for improving your home.

This Memorial Day, there are sales all over the place. Lowe’s will help you get your cookout setup ready for the summer. There are great deals on patio furniture, grills, lawn and garden supplies, as well as appliances and more for the interior of your home.

The time is right to spruce up your home. With the Lowe’s Memorial Day sale, you’ll have to act fast, as these deals will not last long.

10 Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales & Deals at Lowe’s

Memorial Day Deals 2022 Shopping Guide

Before we get to our favorite deals, let’s run through some of the hottest sales right now. All of these big Memorial Day blowouts are live right now, and they’ll last at least through Memorial Day.

For those unaware, Memorial Day 2022 falls on Monday, May 30.

The only thing to note is that some of the most popular products in these sales could sell out before Monday. After all, so many best-sellers are down to the lowest prices of the season right now.

Lowe’s Memorial Day sale starts with appliances

You might as well start big if you’re looking for those large savings. Lowe’s has some fantastic deals on appliances, so take a look right now.

You can get the Samsung 1.9-cu ft 1000-Watt Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking (Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel) for $100 if you hurry. This features sensor cook technology that automatically adjusts cooking time for optimal results. It’s only $309.

You better check out the Whirlpool 7.0-cu ft Vented Electric Dryer – White while you’re looking for appliances. This has an AutoDryTM drying system with plenty of room to take care of your clothes. It’s down $171 right now to just $528. That goes perfectly with the washer deal we highlighted above.

For those who need a brand-new refrigerator, the Frigidaire 20.5-cu ft Top-Freezer Refrigerator (White) is a great buy. It features two glass shelves, a dairy bin, a wire freezer shelf, and more. You can save $230 if you snag it right now.

If you’re looking for a larger one, you can choose the LG 25.5-cu ft Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator with Ice Maker which is down to only $1,619 today. This gives you ample space for your favorite food. Also, it has LED panels located on the rear so it’s easy to see inside.

Deals on grills are a must

Fill your backyard barbecue with the smell of delicious vegetables and meats. One way to start that is with a Pit Boss Pro 850 Sq.-in Hammer Tone Pellet Grill. Enjoy that smoky flavor that comes with a pellet grill. Get the sear that you crave and get the price you want as this is down to just $499, a savings of $50.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Char-Broil Performance Series Black 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill with 1 Side Burner should fit that. This grill can fit up to 30 burgers at once. It’s down to only $229.

But if you want a charcoal grill, the Americana 21.25-in W Ocean Blue Kettle Charcoal Grill is a solid choice. Great for bringing to someone else’s house, a tailgate, or just having in your backyard, this evenly distributes heat to get your best cook on food. Get this for just $59.98.

Upgrade your lighting and ceiling fans with the Lowe’s Memorial Day sale

Boost your interior decorating with some great deals this Memorial Day. Lowe’s has a ton of options that you’re sure to love.

You can get the Harbor Breeze Flanagan II 52-in Matte Black Color-changing Indoor Ceiling Fan which will look great in almost any room. The handheld or wall-mount remote will help you control the three speeds of the fan. It’s only $129.98 today, down $30.

If you’re set on ceiling fans but want to boost your lighting, check out the Kohler Bancroft 4.56-in W 1-Light Polished Chrome Wall Sconce. You can utilize this in your front hall to give an updated look to the room. Save nearly $40 by snagging it for just $119.25.

For a more rustic look, aim for the Kichler Barrington 3-Light Black Rustic Vanity Light. This provides an ideal look in a bathroom or dining room. It’s only $99.98 today.

Adding string lights to your outdoor setup enhances it for summer nights. The Portfolio 24-ft 12-Light (No Shade) Plug Color Changing Outdoor LED Novelty String Lights allow you to get the colors you want. Dim them with ease and only pay $49.98 for them right now.

More Memorial Day deals

These aren’t the only deals offered during the Lowe’s Memorial Day sale. Check out some more of our favorites.

Keep an eye out for more deals all Memorial Day weekend long. Follow along with the BGR Deals daily deals for the best sales this holiday.

When is Memorial Day this year?

This year Memorial Day is onMonday, May 30, 2022.

When does Lowe’s Memorial Day deals and sales begin?

This post was published as soon as we received the list of deals and sales at Lowe’s. Make sure you check back thoughout the weekend and holiday as we are updating the latest deals as they come in.

When do other retailers like Home Depot start their Memorial Day weekend sales?

Now! If you’re looking for deals from stores, there’s most likely a sale already. For instance, Home Depot’s Memorial Day weekend sale started here and new deals are constantly being added.