Home Depot’s Memorial Day 2022 sale is insane, save up to 50% off now

Most people expect that the best weather is about to come as Memorial Day weekend rolls around. The unofficial start of summer gets you ready to be outside more, barbecue, swim, and head to the beach. But it’s also the beginning of the summer holiday deals. The BGR Deals team has found some of the top deals at one of the best places to get your home summer-ready.
The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is upon us with some great discounts.
From air conditioners to tools to laundry machines, you’ll find ways to upgrade your home for a lot less than normal. Similar to our Memorial Day Deals for Amazon, some of these are live now but could sell out.
10 Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales & Deals
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Cordless Battery Walk Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with (2) 6.0 Ah Batteries and Charger (Save $50)
- RYOBI 48-Volt Brushless 42 in. 100 Ah Battery Electric Riding Zero Turn Mower and Bagging Kit (Save $349)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 120 MPH 450 CFM 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower W/ M18 5.0Ah Battery (Save 43%)
- Simpson Mobile Trailer 3200 PSI 2.8 GPM Gas Cold Water Pressure Washer with HONDA GX200 Engine (Save $400)
- Nexgrill Oakford 790 Pellet Grill in Black (Save $50)
- Rachio R3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, 8 Zone (Save $31)
- TrafficMaster Pet 3.75 ft. x 9 ft. Green Artificial Grass Runner Rug (Save 50%)
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt 4 Gal. Lithium-Ion Cordless Switch Tank Backpack Pesticide Sprayer with M18 5.0 Ah Battery (Save 33%)
- GHOSTBED Luxe 13 in. Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Pillow Top Cooling King Mattress (Save 20%)
- Home Decorators Collection Kensgrove 64 in. Integrated LED Brushed Nickel Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote Control (Save 30%)
Home Depot Memorial Day Deals 2022
Before we get to our favorite deals, let’s run through some of the hottest sales right now. All of these big Memorial Day blowouts are live right now, and they’ll last at least through Memorial Day.
For those unaware, Memorial Day 2022 falls on Monday, May 30.
The only thing to note is that some of the most popular products in these sales could sell out before Monday. After all, so many best-sellers are down to the lowest prices of the season right now.
The Home Depot Memorial Day sale on power tools
Starting with some of our favorite deals, power tools are always a must for any home. Right now, there are some great deals you can enjoy during this sale.
Save over $100 on RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) and Charger Kit and get a discount of 51%. It’s down to just $99.
More RYOBI power tools, including the ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit, are discounted to only $199, saving you $100. If you’re just in the market for a drill, the ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit is down to just $79, saving you $20.
Save big on Milwaukee M12 FUEL Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit. This set, usually $378, will only cost you $249 right now. Or, for even bigger savings, opt for the Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Cordless Combo Tool Kit (5 Tools) and Tool Bag. That’s down $350!
Need a table saw? DEWALT 15 Amp Corded 8-1/4 in. Compact Portable Jobsite Tablesaw is down $70 today. Get 40% off the DEWALT 20-Volt MAX Cordless Combo Kit (7-Tool) with ToughSystem Case by snagging it for just $549 instead of $928.
Best Memorial Day deals at Home Depot on grills
If you’re looking to host your neighbors and family this summer, you need a place to do your grilling. Having the right grill is imperative and The Home Depot Memorial Day sale has a ton of options.
There are so many different types of grills, you’ll love the variety. For gas grills, you can find some top-of-the-line options from Weber. The Weber Spirit E-315 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill has Porcelain-enameled, cast-iron grates, and three stainless steel burners. It’s down $100 to $599.
For an updated version with a built-in thermometer, the Weber Spirit E-330 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill is an upgrade. This features two side tables as well and is also discounted to just $749.
If you’re looking for a more cost-effective choice, the Nexgrill Deluxe 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill could be your option. It has six stainless steel burners and is down to only $349.
The OKLAHOMA JOE’s Longhorn Combo 3-Burner Charcoal/Gas Smoker and Grill will get your meats smoky and grilled just the way you want them. Save $50 on it today.
Home Depot Memorial Day sale patio furniture deals
Give people a place to sit down and enjoy the weather with some great patio furniture deals. One of the top options is the OVIOS New Vultros Gray 7-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Seating Set. You can save 37% on it and get this complete set for just $1,283.99.
Another wicker set that’s marked down right now is the XIZZI Megon Holly Gray 5-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Sofa Set. Normally nearly $1,250, it’s down to just $879 at the moment.
You can also get Gymax Brown 2-Piece Adjustable Outdoor Chaise Chair Recliner to relax in for only $229.95. The Walker Edison Boardwalk 6-Piece Dark Brown Acacia Outdoor Dining Set costs only $809.36 if you hurry.
More deals to take a look at
That isn’t all for The Home Depot Memorial Day sale. Take a look at some of our other favorite deals that are going on right now.
- Vanity Art Bordeaux 59 in. Acrylic Flatbottom Freestanding Bathtub in White ($629)
- RIDGID 10 in. Wet Tile Saw with Stand ($679)
- LG Electronics 33 in. 25 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator in PrintProof Stainless Steel ($1,348)
- Samsung 24 in. Top Control Tall Tub Dishwasher in Stainless Steel with Stainless Steel Interior Door ($528)
- Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash in Platinum ($748)
- Suncast 175 ft. Hose Reel Mobile Cart ($29.98)
When is Memorial Day 2022 this year?
Memorial Day in 2022 is on Monday, May 30. Every year, Memorial Day is observed the last Monday in the month of May.
Are there great deals this year on Memorial Day?
Yes! There are great deals every year and this year is no different. You can find all kinds in this post as well as on BGR Deals.
When do Memorial Day deals start?
They have already started! Make sure you stay tuned to all the coverage on BGR Deals for the best Memorial Day sales events. Our daily deals roundups will have it all for you!
