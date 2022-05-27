Home Depot’s Memorial Day 2022 sale is insane, save up to 50% off now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Most people expect that the best weather is about to come as Memorial Day weekend rolls around. The unofficial start of summer gets you ready to be outside more, barbecue, swim, and head to the beach. But it’s also the beginning of the summer holiday deals. The BGR Deals team has found some of the top deals at one of the best places to get your home summer-ready.

The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is upon us with some great discounts.

From air conditioners to tools to laundry machines, you’ll find ways to upgrade your home for a lot less than normal. Similar to our Memorial Day Deals for Amazon, some of these are live now but could sell out.

Home Depot Memorial Day Deals 2022

Before we get to our favorite deals, let’s run through some of the hottest sales right now. All of these big Memorial Day blowouts are live right now, and they’ll last at least through Memorial Day.

For those unaware, Memorial Day 2022 falls on Monday, May 30.

The only thing to note is that some of the most popular products in these sales could sell out before Monday. After all, so many best-sellers are down to the lowest prices of the season right now.

The Home Depot Memorial Day sale on power tools

Starting with some of our favorite deals, power tools are always a must for any home. Right now, there are some great deals you can enjoy during this sale.

Save over $100 on RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) and Charger Kit and get a discount of 51%. It’s down to just $99.

More RYOBI power tools, including the ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit, are discounted to only $199, saving you $100. If you’re just in the market for a drill, the ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit is down to just $79, saving you $20.

Save big on Milwaukee M12 FUEL Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit. This set, usually $378, will only cost you $249 right now. Or, for even bigger savings, opt for the Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Cordless Combo Tool Kit (5 Tools) and Tool Bag. That’s down $350!

Need a table saw? DEWALT 15 Amp Corded 8-1/4 in. Compact Portable Jobsite Tablesaw is down $70 today. Get 40% off the DEWALT 20-Volt MAX Cordless Combo Kit (7-Tool) with ToughSystem Case by snagging it for just $549 instead of $928.

Best Memorial Day deals at Home Depot on grills

If you’re looking to host your neighbors and family this summer, you need a place to do your grilling. Having the right grill is imperative and The Home Depot Memorial Day sale has a ton of options.

There are so many different types of grills, you’ll love the variety. For gas grills, you can find some top-of-the-line options from Weber. The Weber Spirit E-315 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill has Porcelain-enameled, cast-iron grates, and three stainless steel burners. It’s down $100 to $599.

For an updated version with a built-in thermometer, the Weber Spirit E-330 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill is an upgrade. This features two side tables as well and is also discounted to just $749.

If you’re looking for a more cost-effective choice, the Nexgrill Deluxe 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill could be your option. It has six stainless steel burners and is down to only $349.

The OKLAHOMA JOE’s Longhorn Combo 3-Burner Charcoal/Gas Smoker and Grill will get your meats smoky and grilled just the way you want them. Save $50 on it today.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale patio furniture deals

Give people a place to sit down and enjoy the weather with some great patio furniture deals. One of the top options is the OVIOS New Vultros Gray 7-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Seating Set. You can save 37% on it and get this complete set for just $1,283.99.

Another wicker set that’s marked down right now is the XIZZI Megon Holly Gray 5-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Sofa Set. Normally nearly $1,250, it’s down to just $879 at the moment.

You can also get Gymax Brown 2-Piece Adjustable Outdoor Chaise Chair Recliner to relax in for only $229.95. The Walker Edison Boardwalk 6-Piece Dark Brown Acacia Outdoor Dining Set costs only $809.36 if you hurry.

More deals to take a look at

That isn’t all for The Home Depot Memorial Day sale. Take a look at some of our other favorite deals that are going on right now.

