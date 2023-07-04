July 4th deals: $99 AirPods, $149 Roomba, $55 Ring Video Doorbell, Philips Hue LightStrips, more

In addition to all of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, there are also tons of impressive July 4th deals available today! AirPods earphones start at $99 and wireless Ring Video Doorbell models start at $54.99. There are also four different Philips Hue LightStrips available with rare discounts. And there’s an AirPods Max sale that drops Apple’s best headphones to the lowest price ever.
Plus, these are my picks for the five best July 4th sales that you can shop right now:
- Amazon July 4th sale
- Best Buy July 4th sale
- Samsung July 4th sale
- Walmart July 4th sale
- Target July 4th sale
That’s a lot to take in, so I’ve put together an abridged version. Below, you’ll find all my favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, July 4th.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: 🤑 Prime members get a $5 Amazon bonus credit when they buy a $50+ Amazon eGift card (learn how to get the bonus credit for free in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals)
- Save $600 on the hot new ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Max solar generator with two 220W solar panels!
- Ring Video Doorbell sale on Amazon includes deals starting at just $54.99
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale at the lowest price ever ($57.94, which is 17% off!)
- There’s a Philips Hue LightStrip sale covering four different models
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99 or get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $133
- Save $100 on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds are the best in the business, and they have a rare $70 discount today
- Get the new Roomba 676 robot vacuum for just $148.50 — that’s the cheapest iRobot model ever
- Apple’s just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air already has a $100 discount
- Save up to $200 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 instead of $999
- Check out more of the best laptop deals in our guide
- Super-popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to just $4.50 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at the all-time low price of $24.99 (Prime members only)
- The stunning LG A2 48-inch OLED TV is down to $599.99 instead of $1,300 at Best Buy
- Want to spend way less? Insignia smart TV deals start at just $64.99 for a 24-inch Fire TV model
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is back down to the all-time low price of $329, but some colorways are already sold out
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99, which is an all-time low
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 9% off ($89.99) — they sold out recently, and they might sell out again thanks to this sale
Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
$30 in Amazon credit
Below, you’ll find some more deals in addition to the $5 Amazon bonus credit deal for Prime members that I told you about above.
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
- Prime members can also get two years of Grubhub+ for free if they sign up by July 5
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: