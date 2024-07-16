Best Prime Day deals for the iPhone 16 you’re getting in September

Amazon’s big annual Prime Day sale is the perfect opportunity to save money on big purchases. Every year, our readers take advantage of deep discounts on TVs, laptops, smartphones, kitchen appliances, and plenty more. Check out our guide on the best Prime Day 2024 deals for the best offers on all those categories and more.

Of course, Prime Day isn’t just about headphones and computers. You can also use Prime Day to prep for a major upcoming purchase. And if you’re an Apple fan, that undoubtedly includes the iPhone 16 that Apple will release in September.

Featured Prime Day deals for your iPhone 16:

In this guide, we’re going to cover all the best Prime Day deals of 2024 that will help prepare you for your upcoming iPhone 16 purchase. Apple Intelligence and all the other new AI features coming to the iPhone 16 look great, but they don’t change the fact that getting a new smartphone entails more than just buying the phone itself.

Whether you plan to pick up a new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max, there are plenty of accessories that you need to go along with it. Plus, there are deep Prime Day discounts on other Apple products right now that will enhance your experience with the iPhone 16. Examples include new all-time low prices on AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, and more.

Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Apple deals of Prime Day 2024 for even more sales on Apple products.

You need new Apple gear to go with your iPhone 16

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup is shaping up to be one of the biggest updates we’ve seen in a long, long time. The phones are expected to have bigger displays with thinner bezels, and the Pro models will even have hardware changes, including a new camera button. Combine all that with Apple’s awesome new AI features in iOS 18, and the iPhone 16 will easily be the best new iPhone ever.

Your new iPhone 16 will be amazing on its own. But it gets even better when you add other Apple accessories and devices, which work hand in hand with the iPhone.

For Prime Day 2024, you’ll find new all-time low prices on so many best-selling Apple products. It doesn’t matter whether you want AirPods Pro ($169 on sale) or AirPods 3 ($119 on sale) to listen to music on your iPhone 16, or another Apple device like an Apple Watch Series 9 ($279.99 on sale) or iPad 10th-Gen ($299 on sale). All the top Apple devices of 2024 have deep discounts for Prime Day 2024.

Here are our favorite Prime Day deals on Apple devices:

Your iPhone chargers and cables need an upgrade

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you’re upgrading to an iPhone 16 from the iPhone 14 series or an older iPhone, we have good news and bad news: your old Lightning cables won’t work anymore. It’s bad news because you need to buy new ones to replace them. But it’s also good news because Apple finally uses USB-C on the iPhone.

In addition to USB-C cables, you should also take advantage of Prime Day discounts to upgrade your wall chargers. Plus, there are some great MagSafe chargers on sale for anyone who likes to charge wirelessly.

Check out our top picks:

These accessories go great with your iPhone 16

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

We’ve covered the basics, like wireless chargers and USB-C cables. We’ve also covered Apple gear that’ll make your iPhone 16 experience even better, like AirPods and Apple Watches. Now, it’s time to cover all the other stuff that you might not have thought of.

Thanks to Prime Day 2024, you can save on all sorts of iPhone accessories that people love, like PopSockets and MagSafe wallets. Plus, you can save on some awesome iPhone accessories you might not have thought of before, like photo printers, portable projectors, game controllers, and even AR glasses.

Here are some of our favorites: