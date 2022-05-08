Enjoy comfort throughout your home with multiple Dreo Tower fans now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Just as summer is around the corner, we’re starting to realize that the temperatures are rising. Pretty soon, you’ll be hoping and praying your electricity doesn’t go out, so you can keep your cooling devices on. While it may be nice to hike or swim or go to the beach during the summer, for those times while you’re at home, you want to be cool. With the new Dreo Tower Fans, you’re sure to enjoy summer to its fullest.

The Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan and the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan both will come to your aid and help you enjoy the comforts of your home. They are both great for cooling down a room while you sleep also. These each have their own special properties and features. But at the end of the day, you’ll want them on at the end of your day. Check out more info below.

The Dreo Pilot Max features optimized air outlets to better deliver a wider range of chilled air. It can reach speeds as fast as 26 f/s, so you’ll feel the wind. It’s so simple to use, as the controls are right on the top. It is Dreo’s quietest and tallest tower fan yet, measuring 42.52″ x 12.76″ x 12.76″.

The brushless DC motor can provide as little as 25 dB of noise, meaning it can barely be heard. Having this on provides an ideal atmosphere to sleep in. There is relaxation at every angle, as it can range from 30° up to 120°. You can opt for four different modes and 12 speed settings, allowing you to find the one that provides you the most comfort. It also has a 15-hour auto shutoff function, saving you money and energy. Get this now for just $129.99.

The Dreo Nomad One is both powerful and portable. It’s great for smaller rooms, as it can reach wind speeds as fast as 24 ft/s. It is 36″ in height, so it’s simple to place almost anywhere. It only weighs nine pounds, making it lightweight to carry. This takes no time to clean as well, as dedusting it is a breeze. You can remove the rear grill and impeller wheel without much hassle.

This offers a feature-packed touch panel as well as a remote control, so finding the right setting is quick. It moves quietly at 34 dB and has air-accelerating blades for maximum cooling. The maximum oscillating angle is 90° and there are four modes you can pick from. You can also opt for four different speeds, so coupling this with your air conditioner will provide extreme comfort. It’s only $69.99.

Don’t sweat all summer long, especially when you’re at home. Thanks to Dreo, a leading brand of household devices in the home air space, you won’t have to be hot. The Dreo Pilot Max and Dreo Nomad One Tower Fans will keep you cool this summer. You’ll be able to find a place in your home for both fans to maximize your chill.