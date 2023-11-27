Cyber Monday: Get one of the smartest TVs out there for 27% off

A great TV can completely change how you watch movies and TV shows. When you buy a great TV, gone are the days when you can’t see what’s happening in the shadows, or struggle to get a bright enough image. For Cyber Monday, one of the better TVs in its price range is available for an even lower price — the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni is available for one of its lowest prices to date, and if you’re in the market for a new TV, don’t walk, run to get this one. Currently, the 55-inch model is down to $439.99 — 27% off its original price of $599.99.

Available on Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Omni is Amazon’s attempt at building a premium TV, and for the price, it’s an excellent option. The reasons its such a great TV start with the image quality. The TV boasts a 4K resolution, but even better than that is the fact that it boasts Dolby Vision IQ support, so you’ll get the stunning contrast ratio that allows for those super-bright highlights. The TV has 64 individual local dimming zones, helping it deliver true black-levels, too.

But beyond image quality, the Fire TV Omni has a lot going for it. The TV, as you would expect, has Amazon’s Fire TV operating system built into it, meaning that it’s easy to access all your favorite streaming services without having to use an external streaming dongle. And, it integrates perfectly with the rest of your Alexa-based smart home, and has Alexa built straight into it. That means that you can largely control it with your voice. Who wants to get up to get the remote that’s across the room?

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Of course, even if 55 inches isn’t perfect for your needs, the TV does come in different sizes — and all of them are available at a discount for Cyber Monday. The smallest in the range is 43 inches, with the biggest ranging up to a huge 75 inches. The port selection isn’t bad either — there are four HDMI ports, one of which is a HDMI 2.1 eARC port.

Again, this is one of the better TV deals we’ve seen so far for Cyber Monday 2023, and well worth considering if you’re in the market for a new TV.

Available on Amazon

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are great. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2023, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups, and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!