Blink Mini and Blink Video Doorbell are 50% off with this promo code

The Blink Mini home security camera is always one of the most popular products during big sales events, such as Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale. That’s because it goes on sale at such a low price, it’s almost crazy not to buy at least one.

Right now, Amazon is offering a special deal that drops the Blink Mini camera down to its all-time low price of $17.50. You can also pick up the equally popular Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $30, down from the regular price of $60. All you need to do is check out with the coupon code BLINK to get both deals.

There are only two potential problems with this deal. First, not everyone is eligible; check out Amazon’s terms and conditions for more info, and to see if this sale is available to you. And second, this sale is set to expire at 11:00 PM ET on June 6, so you don’t have much time to get in on the action.

Ring is definitely Amazon’s most popular video doorbell and home security camera brand. And there are plenty of great Ring Video Doorbell deals available right now. For example, the cheapest wireless Ring Video Doorbell model is down to $69.99, which is the best price of the year.

But Amazon has another brand that makes great home security cameras, and they’re on sale for even less right now.

Starting with the Blink Mini home security camera, this is one of the most popular cameras out there among our readers. They go on sale at such great prices, and our readers always take advantage.

I personally recommend Blink home security cameras to friends and family all the time. I even set up a Blink camera system at my parents’ house. They love it because it’s easy to use in Blink’s smartphone app. Plus, the wireless Blink Outdoor models I gave them have 2-year battery life, which means they almost never need to worry about them.

But the most popular Blink camera is definitely the Blink Mini, and Amazon’s current deal drops it to the lowest price ever. The Blink Mini installs in mere minutes and it’s so easy to use, just like the rest of Blink’s lineup.

The regular $35 retail price for the Blink Mini camera is already among the lowest you’ll find for home security cameras. Use the code BLINK at checkout, however, and it’s only $17.50.

Another sale on Amazon slashes 50% off the price of the Blink Video Doorbell with the very same coupon code: BLINK. That means you’ll pay just $30 for this popular video doorbell instead of $60.

At its full retail price, the Blink Video Doorbell is one of the cheapest wireless video doorbells you can buy. That means you can install it anywhere in just a few minutes. Or, there’s also a wired option so you can connect it to the wires from your existing doorbell. That way, you never need to worry about charging it.

This model has more than 68,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. And right now, it’s down to the best price ever as long as you use that promo code at checkout.

Again, these deals are both set to end at 11:00 PM ET on June 6, so you don’t have much time left to save.