Tomzon foldable 4K camera drone is $30 off in this early Black Friday deal

Quadcopter drones are great, but they can also be quite expensive. That’s why you definitely need to check out the best Tomzon drone deal on Amazon right now.

Finding a good quadcopter that won’t break the bank can be a daunting task. Even when they’re on sale, prices are often still high. A good example is the $400 DJI Mavic Mini, which is on sale for $349 right now on Amazon. That’s a huge discount by DJI standards, and you should definitely snag one if it’s in your budget. Unfortunately, many people in search of a new drone are looking to spend much less than that.

Tomzon D30 GPS Drone with 4K 90° FPV Camera for Adults, 5G WIFI Foldable Quadcopter for Beginne… List Price: $129.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You might not realize that there are some really great options out there that are remarkably affordable. And that’s especially true when there are awesome sales to take advantage of at Amazon.

The retailer has a super-popular model called the Tomzon D30 4K Camera Drone, and it typically sells for $150. But an MSRP decrease and an Amazon coupon slash the price to $99.99. That’s a fantastic price for such an awesome camera drone.

Best Tomzon 4K drone deal ahead of Black Friday

Drones are terrific for professionals and hobbyists alike, especially when they’re equipped with high-quality cameras. Whether you’re filming aerial footage for a video or you just want to stream live footage to your smartphone as you soar through the air, there’s nothing quite like a quadcopter to get the job done.

Of course, professional-grade quadcopters with ultra-high-quality cameras can be shockingly expensive. That cost used to be prohibitive for most people without a true professional need for a camera drone. But now, there are so many options out there for hobbyists as well.

Image source: Tomzon What’s more, sales on sites like Amazon make awesome little drones like the popular Tomzon D30 4K Camera Drone more affordable than ever.

Tomzon’s popular D30 drone checks all the boxes you might want to check. That’s especially true if you’re looking to have a blast with a high-quality camera drone. It’s not a professional-grade quadcopter, of course, but it’s also not going to cost you an arm and a leg. Instead, the new $130 retail price gets you a wonderfully compact drone that folds to become even smaller when it’s not in use.

Despite its diminutive size, the D30 still packs a 4K camera and a nice big battery. And once the charge starts running low, you can pop in the second battery that comes with this model for free. Now, you can enjoy twice as much action.

Don’t miss this deep discount

The old $150 price tag is more than fair. But you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today. Clip the coupon on the product page, and your final price will be just $99.99!

Before we send you over to Amazon to take advantage of this great deal, however, there is one warning we need to give you.

We aren’t sure how long this will last. But last time we covered a similar Tomzon deal, it sold out long before the sale was scheduled to end. We told our readers about this deal over the summer, and hundreds of D30 drones were sold in just a few days. In other words, this deal could definitely disappear before you know it. After all, it’s the best 4K drone deal on Amazon right now.

Hurry up, or you might miss out!

Tomzon D30 drone key details

At $99.99, the Tomzon D30 4K Camera Drone is definitely the best Tomzon drone deal on Amazon right now. This model cost $150 as recently as last month! Here are just a few of the reasons why:

The Tomzon D30 4K Camera Drone is a popular model and a top seller on Amazon

A 4K camera records crisp video with a maximum resolution of 4096 x 2160

Perfect for recording stunning aerial video footage or capturing still photos from above

The free companion app lets you add photo filters or add music to your videos

Optical flow and altitude hold mode features help with flight stability and stop the drone from swinging while hovering

Snap a selfie with a simple hand gesture in the air

Trajectory flight mode, drawn routes, and 3D flip functions are just a few of the nifty features.

Folds up for easy storage and transportation; carrying case included

Includes two batteries for a total of 24 minutes of flight time

