Best Memorial Day deals: Apple sale, $70 smart TV, Sony headphones, Dyson deals, more

Today is Memorial Day 2023, which hopefully means two things for you. First, it means you have the day off from work or school. And second, it means there are tons of fantastic Memorial Day deals for you to shop. Highlights include Apple deals, Dyson vacuums, smart TVs, and a big Roomba robot vacuum sale with all-time low prices.
On top of that, the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale has discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more.
In this roundup, we’ll share all of our favorite Memorial Day deals on Monday, May 29.
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale: Our favorite deals
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Memorial Day Apple deals
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale today for $199.99, down from $249
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are $162 and entry-level AirPods are $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are down to $89.99 instead of $99
- Or, get individual AirTags for $27.99 each
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $329, which is within $6 of the lowest price ever
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $799.99, matching the all-time low price
- The iPad 9 is on sale starting at $269.99
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: The Blink Mini is 50% off ($17.50) with coupon code BLINK
- The same coupon code slashes the Blink Video Doorbell to $30 instead of $60
- Get the Insignia F20 24-inch smart Fire TV on sale for just $69.99, an all-time low price
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Every other Fire TV Stick model is also on sale starting at $19.99
- KMC WiFi smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to $3.75 each, the best price of the season
- LG C2 OLED TV is $300 off
- Get the giant 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV with a 15% discount
- The brand-new LG C3 OLED TV series is $200 off this week
- Score a renewed Dell Chromebook 3120 for just $40
- Need more power? The $290 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale for $239
- Save big on Sony headphones during Memorial Day week
- Popular Sengled Alexa smart light bulbs are only $4.20 apiece when you buy a 4-pack
- Dyson deals on Amazon save you up to 25% off the Dyson Pure Cool fan and Dyson Ball Animal vacuum
- Get Bose QC45 ANC headphones for $279 instead of $329
You can get $15 in Amazon credit
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- You can find more offers like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
