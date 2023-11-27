Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: Lenovo, ASUS, Samsung, Acer, more

If you read our guide on the best laptop deals, you’ve seen how impressive the deals are this year. But you’ve undoubtedly also noticed that most of the sales in that roundup are on MacBooks and Windows laptops. Thankfully, there are also some seriously impressive Cyber Monday Chromebook deals in 2023. And here, we’re going to show you our favorite ones.

You’ll find deep discounts on best-selling laptops from Acer, Lenovo, ASUS, Samsung, and more. To give you an idea of how good the deals are, prices start at just $159.99 for the ASUS Chromebook CX1 which typically sells for more than $200.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Make sure you also check out BGR’s big roundup covering all the best Cyber Monday deals of 2023 for even more impressive sales.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

So many Chromebook models are on sale

Image source: Acer/Amazon

First off, Best Buy is running a special Chromebook sale with some very impressive deals. They’re mostly mid-range models, which is great because you get much more power and performance. Chrome OS is already silky smooth on cheap Chromebooks. But when you add in a faster processor and more RAM, you get a blazing-fast user experience.

Here’s a link to Best Buy’s Chromebook sale:

Of course, Best Buy isn’t the only game in town when it comes to Cyber Monday Chromebook deals in 2023.

A few of our favorite models are on sale at the lowest prices of the year for Cyber Monday. For example, the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 which retails for $400 is on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen in months. And the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, which is normally priced at $350, has a huge discount today.

You’ll save a ton of money on either one right now!

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Other deals from Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, & Samsung

Image source: Lenovo

If those models aren’t to your liking, there are several other Chromebook deals you can check out on Cyber Monday 2023

The $250 ASUS Chromebook C424 has been discounted to just $179.99, which is a new all-time low price. This deal is definitely going to sell out, though, so you don’t have long to get in on the action.

Available on Amazon

The only Cyber Monday Chromebook deal that’s cheaper this year is the ASUS Chromebook CX1. Normally priced at $210, this popular model is down to $159.99 until the end of the day.

Available on Amazon

Next up, we have the super-popular Lenovo 3i Chromebook. It has a nice big 15.6-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and excellent battery life. This model is on sale for $239.99 instead of $300.

You can also pick up the $320 Acer Chromebook 315 with a 15.6-inch display for $269.99 on sale.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

These Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are among the best we’ve ever seen. But we guarantee that several of them will sell out, so get in on the action now before it’s too late.

Here are some more of our favorite Chromebook deals that are available for Cyber Week:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are great. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2023, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups, and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!