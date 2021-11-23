Best Cyber Monday Amazon deals in 2021: All the best deals you can get

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cyber Monday is almost here. Because of that, it’s about time to start thinking about the kinds of deals you want. We’re already seeing a ton of awesome deals on all kinds of things, including TVs, smart home devices, and more. Amazon is a staple in the shopping world these days, which is why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday Amazon deals in 2021.

Cyber Monday isn’t until November 29, and we’re already seeing some great deals. Amazon has already started publishing its Cyber Monday deals, and there are some pretty great ones on the list.

No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a deal for you. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals. And, for more, check out our full coverage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 deals

In the market for a new Amazon device? Perhaps you want an Echo smart speaker, or maybe you want a Kindle e-reader? Here are the best deals we could find on Amazon’s own devices for Cyber Monday.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 TV deals

A great TV can make watching movies and TV shows a whole lot more entertaining. No matter what your budget, here are the best Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 TV deals.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 headphone deals

A great pair of headphones make listening to music a whole lot better. Headphones come in all shapes and sizes, but we’ve found some of the best headphone deals and included them below.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 computer deals

Need a new computer? Whether it’s for work or play, here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 computer deals we could find from Amazon.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 smart home deals

Smart home devices are getting better and better. Now, you can easily control your home with your voice, your phone, and more. Here are the best smart home deals from Amazon for 2021.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 kitchen deals

Need a new kitchen gadget? Amazon has you covered for kitchen devices too. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 kitchen deals out there.

Amazon Cyber Monday ad

Amazon doesn’t usually release an ad for Black Friday or Cyber Monday like Walmart and Target do, but you can get a good idea of what to expect from Amazon for Black Friday through its Black Friday hub.

Generally, we expect excellent deals on all kinds of products for Cyber Monday, including all kinds of tech, kitchen appliances, and more.

Should I get Amazon Prime for Cyber Monday 2021?

Possibly. With an Amazon Prime subscription, you may get even deeper discounts than you would without one. That’s not to mention the fact that you’ll be able to get the stuff you buy a whole lot earlier.

You can get Amazon Prime for yourself here.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday 2021 takes place on November 29, and we’re already seeing some amazing Cyber Monday deals from Amazon. Black Friday takes place on November 26, a few days before Cyber Monday.

Amazon Black Friday vs Cyber Monday deals

Traditionally, Black Friday has been the best place to get in-store deals, while Cyber Monday has been for online deals. That, however, has been changing — and it seems as though the two days are merging into one massive shopping event. Amazon in particular has been leading that charge, considering the fact that it only sells online.

We expect the retailer to start publishing great deals in the days leading up to Black Friday. It’s hard to know exactly what deals will happen and when, so if you see a good deal on Black Friday, you should pull the trigger. There’s no guarantee that it will be available on Cyber Monday.

Last year’s Amazon Cyber Monday deals

In 2020, Black Friday and Cyber Monday were massive events. And, with most people wanting to stay home during the pandemic, the event was bigger than ever for Amazon. All kinds of products were available at a discount from Amazon for Black Friday 2020. Notably, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Amazon Echo Show 5 were available in a bundle for $149.99, which was $140 off. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro itself was also available at a discount — $169.99, instead of $249.99. Thanks to a recent price cut, this popular Ring doorbell is back down to $169.99 right now.

