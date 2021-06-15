Best Basting Brush

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everybody wants versatility in the kitchen. Especially if you live in a home that doesn’t have a ton of kitchen storage space, you’re going to want tools that can perform multiple tasks. From pastries to meats, there are different ways to prepare your foods. But there are certain tools you can use that can make them the right consistency or texture. Using a basting brush works on many kinds of dishes. Slathering your biscuits with butter or rubbing your meats down with barbecue sauce are such easier processes with a brush. Even your holiday turkey or ham can use a little marinade before they are ready to go in the oven. Whether you’re getting ready to grill, bake, or broil, consider picking up any of the basting brushes or brush sets we’ve hand selected below. You’ll be happy you did, as will your taste buds, as they won’t have to deal with dry and bland food any longer.

Use many for different sauces

Made from premium silicone, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better overall set of basting brushes than the Consevisen Basting Brush Silicone Heat Resistant Pastry Brushes. These are heat-resistant and can be used in many different roles. This set comes with four brushes that can resist temperatures up to 446°F. BPA-free and FDA-approved, the brushes have a handle built with a solid internal steel core that helps increase its durability. No bacteria will get stuck in the brushes’ bristles, as the big brush has 85 bristles and the three smaller ones have 52 bristles. The high tensile strength makes spreading liquids evenly simple. These work great on meats, pastries, cakes, desserts, and more. You can wash them in the dishwasher and they come in different colors, so you won’t actually cross-contaminate any of your ingredients and spreads during the cooking process. Feel free to use these in the kitchen or outdoors by the grill.

No bacteria gets stuck to the bristles

Work great on meats, pastries, cakes, and desserts

Dishwasher-safe

Don’t stress for cleaning

Make cleaning easier on yourself by getting the Rwm Basting Brush. You can use this for grilling, barbecuing, baking, pastries, and with oils. It can seamlessly bring your choice of oil, melted butter, marinades, and sauces directly to what you’re making. The unique interior cavity design is sturdy and provides better rust-resistance than other brushes. You won’t ever find the bristles shedding, as each head is a single unit. The bristles are dense, so they lock in the sauce or marinade more easily. You can take the brush heads off to wash them and replace them with either of the backups. You’ll receive two brushes but four total brush heads in this pack. All of the heads are heat-resistant up to 500°F.

Unique interior cavity design

Rust-resistant

Dense bristles

Withstand the heat

Feel free to open up that broiler and use the OXO Good Grips Silicone Basting & Pastry Brush to add some more sauce to your dish. It can withstand temperatures up to 600°F, meaning it’s virtually melt-proof. This features a unique bristle design that is angled, so it will keep the bristles off of a countertop when you put it down. The multiple layers of silicone bristles feature gaps in the center to hold liquids better as they are transferred from bowl to food. The outer bristles are tapered, allowing you to brush pastries easier. You can wash this in the dishwasher and the grip is very comfortable to hold.

Multiple layers of silicone bristles

Angled design

Tapered outer bristles

Drape the sauce on your food

If you have some thicker barbecue sauce that you want to slather your cuts of meat and poultry with, then we suggest giving the GRILLHOGS Professional BBQ Basting Mop a try. This is designed to absorb sauce in order to spread and glaze more effectively. The barbecue mop is soft and works great with Carolina and Texas-style sauces, as the vinegar-based sauces are a little thinner. This features a high quality 18-inch wooden handle that safely keeps your hands away from the grill top. This is a versatile tool that can be used during barbecues or during dessert baking.

Works great for thinner sauces

18″ wooden handle

Versatile

Put it away without any hassle

Basting brushes are versatile tools and one that is easy to keep around is the Norpro Silicone Basting Brush. It measures 9″ x 2″ x 0.75″ and has a flat head, so you can fit it in pretty much any kitchen drawer. This is highly heat-resistant up to 400°F and the handle is acrylic. It is made from FDA-approved materials and is dishwasher safe. It won’t stain or retain odors and the bristles won’t shed or lose their shape. You’ll be having moist meats and superior baked goods in no time with the use of this brush.

Acrylic handle

FDA-approved materials

High heat resistance