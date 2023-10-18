Click to Skip Ad
Beats Studio Buds with noise cancelling are 20% off

Published Oct 18th, 2023 1:08PM EDT
Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

With Beats Studio Buds+ now available, it should come as no surprise that entry-level Beats Studio Buds go on sale more often. Of course, they’re a great value even when they’re not on sale. At full retail, these criminally underrated noise cancelling earphones offer great sound quality and noise cancelling for $100 less than AirPods Pro.

But right now, Beats Studio Buds are on sale with a nice big 20% discount. You can pick up a pair for just $119.95 on either Amazon or Best Buy.

Since Beats Studio Buds are priced at $149.95 while AirPods 3 start at $169, people often draw comparisons between the two. If you ask me, however, that’s not a fair comparison.

Where sound quality is concerned, yes, Beats Studio Buds and AirPods 3 are on par. Each model outshines the other in certain areas, typically by a narrow margin. Both pairs of earphones also feature the Apple H1 chip.

But Beats Studio Buds also have active noise cancellation, which many people consider to be a must-have in this day and age. Meanwhile, the only AirPods in-ear headphones with ANC are AirPods Pro, which cost $249.

That’s $100 more than Beats Studio Buds if you buy them at full price. Right now, however, Amazon and Best Buy both have them on sale. You’ll pay just $119.95 at Amazon, or you can cough up an extra $0.04 and buy them for $119.99 from Best Buy.

In addition to the Studio Buds, several other Beats headphones models are also on sale right now.

If you don’t mind a slightly older model, Powerbeats Pro are down to $199.95 instead of $250 today. They also have the Apple H1 chip, and they have a different form factor that many people prefer to regular earbuds.

Or, if you’re in the market for over-ear headphones, you’ve got two excellent options right now. $200 Beats Solo3 headphones are down to $129 right now, which is an excellent deal. Or, you can get the hot new Beats Fit Pro ANC earbuds in any colorway — including Volt Yellow — for $179.95 instead of $200.

