Apple’s blazing-fast M3 MacBook Pro hit a new all-time low of $1,399

Are you looking for the fastest and most responsive experience possible on a laptop computer? You don’t need to spend a small fortune on a custom gaming machine with a gazillion gigabytes of RAM. All you need is a new Apple notebook with Apple’s industry-leading M series chip. And prices actually start much lower than you might think. As a matter of fact, Apple’s lowest M3 MacBook Pro and M1/M2 MacBook Air prices of the year are available right now for Christmas 2023.

There are so many Apple deals available right now. But if you’re looking for a new laptop, you’ll find everything you need right here. The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are both down to the lowest prices of the year — including a new all-time low of just $1,399 for the M3 MacBook Pro. That’s a $200 discount, and it’s the best price you’ll find anytime soon.

The M1 MacBook Air is Apple’s most affordable laptop you can get with an M-series chipset. As if you don’t already know, Apple’s M-series chips are the SoCs that are making all kinds of waves right now.

This entry-level Apple laptop is still powerful enough to completely crush rival Windows laptops that cost twice as much. And that’s especially true when you can save $249 this week and get an M1 MacBook Air for $749.99.

Then, if you really want to step things up, you can pick up the M2 MacBook Air 15-inch instead. This model has an even bigger $300 discount, dropping it to just $999. Or, if you want the best of the best, the M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,399, which is a $200 discount and a new all-time low.

M3 MacBook Pro deals hit new all-time low prices

If I needed a new laptop right now, I would definitely get an M2 MacBook Air 15-inch while it’s discounted. But some people want something even more powerful. That’s where the MacBook Pro comes in.

Apple just released brand-new MacBook Pro models that are all powered by different versions of the M3 chip. And right now, all of Apple’s newest MacBook Pro models are on sale at the lowest prices ever.

No Apple laptops have ever been as powerful as the new MacBook Pro lineup with Apple’s M3 series chips. The entry-level M3 build gets an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, a remarkable 22 hours of battery life, a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with Extreme Dynamic Range and 1,000 nits of brightness, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio, and plenty more.

If you want an M3 MacBook Pro, it currently starts at $1,399 instead of $1,599. That’s a $200 discount, and it’s the best price so far. Or, you can also save up to $250 on the MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip if you need even better performance.

Of course, there are also some more affordable M-series Apple notebooks that are on sale right now.

MacBook Air prices have never been cheaper

Apple’s MacBook Air laptop is lightning-fast. In fact, if you upgrade from the previous-generation Air, you won’t believe how impressive the performance gains are. This new MacBook Air is even faster than previous-generation MacBook Pro models!

Incredibly, Amazon has the MacBook Air available right now at the lowest price of the year.

You can currently pick up the M1 MacBook Air for just $749.99. You should hurry, however, because at least one colorway was already sold out as of the time of this writing.

Amazon might get more MacBook Air inventory soon at this price. But the more likely possibility is that Amazon will soon sell out of its inventory and the deal will be over.

On top of that, Amazon is offering a rare discount right now on the newer M2 MacBook Air 15-inch. This model rarely goes on sale, but it’s $300 off right now so you can snag one for an all-time low of $999.

This is the cheapest laptop with Apple’s M2 chip.