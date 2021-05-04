If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got plenty of excellent daily deals to share with you on Tuesday, including a huge Star Wars toy sale since it’s May the 4th. Before we get to all that though, there’s one deal in particular that every single person who’s eligible definitely needs to take advantage of.

There’s a hidden sale on Amazon that gets you a free $15 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card and enter the coupon code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout. Buy the gift card for yourself since you’re obviously going to spend $50 on Amazon anyway, and you end up getting $65 to spend instead! The caveat is you can only get the free $15 bonus if you’ve never bought Amazon gift cards before on the Amazon website (in-store purchases are fine), but it’s easy to figure out whether or not you’re eligible. Just enter the coupon code at checkout and you should see the following message near the top of the page: “Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.” Definitely give it a try — it’s free money!

Other top daily deals on Tuesday include stunning 1/4 carat diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers rave about for just $59.90 (perfect for any mom!), $106 off the most amazing video baby monitor system you’ve ever seen (perfect for any new mom!), an awesome spring-assisted tactical pocket knife for just $9.90, AirPods Pro for $197 instead of $249, best-in-class Tuff & Co iPhone cases with a 32% discount, a huge $60 discount on the popular Potensic D88 4K camera drone when you check out with coupon code DRONED88, Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with 141,000 5-star ratings for just $23.99, Amazon’s best-selling over-ear wireless headphones for only $47.49, a huge 50% discount on the Echo Auto that adds Alexa to your car, the beloved Roku Express HD for just $24.99, Amazon’s super popular Fire TV Stick 4K for less than the mid-range Fire TV Stick, the wildly popular Roomba 675 robot vacuum for only $199 instead of $280, $20 slip-on sneakers that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with, a top-rated quilted mattress topper for just $22, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below.

Amazon eGift Card Price:Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: GIFTCARD2021

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pocket Knife - Spring Assisted Knife - Tactical Survival Folding Knives - Best EDC Camping Hiki… List Price:$16.20 Price:$9.90 You Save:$6.30 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:$18.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Potensic D88 FPV Drone with 4K Camera, 5G Foldable RC Quadcopter for Adults and Experts, GPS Re… List Price:$289.99 Price:$229.99 You Save:$60.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: DRONED88

Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount List Price:$299.99 Price:$194.34 You Save:$105.65 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nanit Pro Complete Baby Monitoring System List Price:$379.99 Price:$279.99 You Save:$100.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Deep Bass Wire… List Price:$49.99 Price:$47.49 You Save:$2.50 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price:$24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price:$29.00 Price:$24.99 You Save:$4.01 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.99 You Save:$12.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$80.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sensibo Sky, Smart Air Conditioner Remote Controller | WiFi Enabled, Compatible with Alexa & Go… Price:$119.00 ($119.00 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TIOSEBON Men's Walking Shoes Lightweight Breathable Yoga Travel Sneakers 7 US Deep Gray Price:$22.99 - $38.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TIOSEBON Women's Athletic Walking Shoes Casual Mesh-Comfortable Work Sneakers 6 US Gray Price:$19.99 - $36.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame Wood Effect - Share Video Clips and Photos Instan… List Price:$189.99 Price:$142.49 You Save:$47.50 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad (King) - Mattress Cover Stretches up to 16 Inches De… List Price:$25.99 Price:$22.00 You Save:$3.99 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack Queen Size 20 x 30 Inches, Hypoallergenic Pillow for Sid… List Price:$30.99 Price:$26.34 You Save:$4.65 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.