If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re starting off the week with what may very well be the best daily deals roundup we’ve had in over a month. You won’t believe how good some of these bargains are!

Highlights from Monday’s big roundup include #1 best-selling Gosund mini Wi-Fi smart plugs with 51,0000 5-star ratings for only $3.50 each when you clip the coupon and use the promo code 77KBX5Q2 at checkout, AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 both on sale at Amazon’s lowest prices of 2021 so far, an insanely popular 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone for just $64.99, excellent Instant Pot deals starting at just $63.94, the top-rated Dash air fryer for only $49.99, 17% off best-selling Tuff & Co iPhone cases, the super-popular Roku Premiere with 4K can HDR for only $33.50, a luxurious rainfall showerhead that transforms your bathroom into a spa for only $20.99, Sylvania smart LED light bulbs for $7.50 each, a big one-day sale on Greenworks outdoor electric power tools, another big one-day sale on vitamins and supplements, the $90 Echo Show 5 for $49.99, a big $55 discount on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Tablet, great discounts on carpet cleaners and vacuums, a popular TP-Link Deco mesh Wi-Fi system for only $98.99, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s hottest daily deals down below!

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price:$27.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$14.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 77KBX5Q2

Potensic Elfin FPV Drone with 2K Camera for Kids, Optical Flow Positioning, Live Video RC Quadc… List Price:$79.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$15.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:Save 17% Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Coo… List Price:$69.99 Price:$63.94 You Save:$6.05 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker with 15psi Pressure Cooking, Sous Vi… List Price:$149.99 Price:$119.00 You Save:$30.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Crock-Pot 8 Quart Manual Slow Cooker with 16 Oz Little Dipper Food Warmer, Stainless List Price:$59.99 Price:$49.85 You Save:$10.14 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dash DCAF200GBGY02 Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non-sti… List Price:$59.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$10.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$39.00 Price:$33.50 You Save:$5.50 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

8 Inch Rain Showerhead Hopopro High Pressure Fixed Shower Head High Flow Shower Head with Adjus… List Price:$29.99 Price:$20.99 You Save:$9.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SYLVANIA Wifi Smart Light Bulb, LED 60W Equivalent, Full Color Dimmable A19, Works with Alexa a… List Price:$34.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$5.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$89.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$40.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black (2019 Release) List Price:$149.99 Price:$94.99 You Save:$55.00 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, 1986, with Antibacter… List Price:$299.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$50.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Pet Turbo, Black List Price:$95.99 Price:$79.98 You Save:$16.01 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System(Deco M3) –Up to 4,500 sq.ft Whole Home Coverage, Replaces WiFi… List Price:$109.99 Price:$98.99 You Save:$11.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300, Surge Protector with 6 Individually Controlled Smart Outlets… List Price:$79.99 Price:$53.99 You Save:$26.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Indoor Smart Home Camera by TP-Link, 1080p HD Security Camera wireless 2.4GHz with Night V… List Price:$34.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$5.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.