AirPods Pro 2 are back down to $199 for the first time since Prime Day

Published Oct 19th, 2023 7:43AM EDT
Earlier this month, I told you about Prime Big Deal Days AirPods deals that slashed Apple’s popular headphones to the lowest prices of the year. Unfortunately, all of those deals ended last week. But the good news is that a new sale just popped up that slashes our readers’ favorite AirPods model back on sale again for the first time since Amazon’s fall Prime Day event. Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are back down to $199 thanks to a new deal.

That’s a $50 discount, and it’s close to Amazon’s lowest price of the year from Prime Day 2023. This time, however, the deal is available to anyone and everyone instead of only Prime members. In other words, it’s a great time to pick up a pair of AirPods Pro 2, which are among the most popular Apple products out there among our readers.

Pop over to our comprehensive guide on the best AirPods deals available now, and you’ll see some very impressive offers. Of course, none of those other sales are as popular as the AirPods Pro 2 deal that just reappeared on Amazon.

Of note, the version on sale right now is Apple’s original model with a Lightning connector on the charging case. The newer version, which is basically the same other than the USB-C port, is only $5 off right now.

AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s best active noise cancelling earbuds yet. They’re also the most popular model ever among our readers. They might look just like the first-generation model, but there are several big upgrades that Apple fans love.

First, Apple says the 2nd-generation AirPods Pro model offers two times the active noise cancelling performance as the original. Plus, you get the new H2 chip and the ability to control the volume right on the stem of either earbud.

Another big upgrade is the wireless charging case, which now includes Find My support and a built-in speaker. If you ever lose them, you can use Apple’s Find My app to locate them and to make the case play a tone.

Like the previous-generation model, AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249. Currently, however, they’re down to just $199 on Amazon. As I mentioned earlier, that’s close to Amazon’s lowest price of the year for this model from Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

If you’re looking for a different model, be sure to check out our guide on the best AirPods deals. Right now, for example, AirPods are down to $99, and AirPods Pro Max are on sale for $479.99, down from $549.

