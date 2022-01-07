5 Amazon best-sellers that are finally back after selling out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon and other top online retailers have been having some serious trouble keeping hot products in stock lately. Of course, this is perfectly understandable and shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone at the moment. It obviously has a whole lot to do with the fact that online shopping is still surging in the US. Because of the pandemic, people have still grown accustomed to doing more of their shopping online. As a result, online retail giants like Amazon might continue to have trouble keeping certain items in stock. That's especially true when it comes to products from the Amazon best sellers list.

The convenience of online shopping is great. Additionally, you can typically save a ton of money compared to shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. But it's a blessing and a curse. Why? Since everyone is shopping online so much more than they normally would, the most popular products keep selling out.

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Best Sellers List

First things first, we should note that On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test and other COVID-19 home test kits are somehow in stock right now at Amazon. Among our readers, nothing is more popular right now.

Check out our COVID-19 test roundup to see all the different options that are in stock now.

Now, on to other best-sellers.

Top-selling products go out of stock all the time at Amazon right now as everyone continues to swarm the site. But the good news is that some of the most popular products on Amazon are currently back in stock. On top of that, many are on sale at some of the lowest prices we've seen in quite some time. For example, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are back in stock after selling out last month. What's more, they have a huge $52 discount.

Other top-sellers are back in stock too, like the wildly popular new Roku Express 4K+. Plus, best-selling Esicoo mini Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa and Google are back, and they're only $4.74 each thanks to an Amazon discount.

We spent some time sifting through as many sales as we could. As a result, we rounded up five different types of wildly popular products that keep selling out. They're all back in stock right now, which is great. But you should probably hurry because any or all of these products could sell out again at any time.

Apple AirPods

Image source: Иван Шенец/Adobe

If you're annoyed that Apple's wildly popular AirPods keep selling out at Amazon, we have some great news. Not only are AirPods Pro with MagSafe back in stock right now, they're on sale for just $197! That's the lowest price since Black Friday, so it's a great time to pick up a pair.

Also of note, AirPods 3 are in stock right now with a discount.

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Don't forget AirPods Max because they're back in stock as well. Plus, you'll find deep discounts on every available colorway.

Esicoo mini Wi-Fi smart plugs

Image source: Amazon

It seems like there are a million different options out there when it comes to Wi-Fi smart plugs. While some are quite pricey, many of them cost just a few dollars each. Of course, as is the case with anything else, not all smart plugs are created equal.

If you want our readers' current favorite smart plugs, now is the time to get them. Not only are they on sale, but they're also down to a new all-time low price at Amazon! Pick up a 4-pack of Esicoo mini Wi-Fi smart plugs right now and you'll pay just $4.75 each thanks to Amazon's discount. This is truly a fantastic deal for smart plugs this hot!

Esicoo Mini Smart Plug 4-Pack, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant List Price: $19.99 Price: $18.99 You Save: $1.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Image source: Cambridge Sound Works/Amazon

“OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker” isn't exactly a name that rolls off the tongue. It's also not the most recognizable personal audio brand out there. But believe it or not, this is the #1 best-selling Bluetooth speaker on Amazon's entire website. It also has more than 111,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, which is beyond impressive.

This best-seller retails for just $35 and it goes on sale all the time. With that in mind, it's easy to see why it's on the Amazon best sellers list. The Angle 3 is back in stock today at Amazon though, and it's on sale for just $25.99!

OontZ Angle 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Portable Speaker List Price: $27.99 Price: $25.99 You Save: $2.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roku streaming media players

Image source: Roku/Amazon

Roku still makes the most popular streaming media players in the world. You can't go wrong with any of them… if you can find one in stock on Amazon. As it stands right now, however, all of the company's most popular models are in stock including the Roku Express HD and the hot new Roku Express 4K+.

The new Express 4K+ model is great, but there's another option you should check out before you pull the trigger. If you'd rather have something with the dongle form factor, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale right now with a discount.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and… List Price: $49.99 Price: $44.95 You Save: $5.04 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roomba robot vacuums

Image source: iRobot/Amazon

iRobot's best-selling Roomba models seem to often be out of stock these days. But the two top-sellers among our readers are both available with discounts on Amazon. The Roomba i3+ robot vacuum is one of our favorite models ever since it empties itself after it cleans, and it's on sale with a massive discount. This model is always on the Amazon best sellers list. The bad news, however, is that stock is limited and it's on the verge of selling out again.

If you want plenty of power but you don't want to spend quite that much money, the Roomba 694 is also on sale right now for $249. Or, if you really want to save, pick up a Roomba 675 refurb for just $199.99!

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself fo… List Price: $599.99 Price: $499.00 You Save: $100.99 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel… List Price: $274.00 Price: $249.00 You Save: $25.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Compatible with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Ca… List Price: $300.00 Price: $199.99 You Save: $100.01 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month's best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.