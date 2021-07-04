10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $5 smart plugs, Alexa in your car for $20, newest Nest Thermostat for $88, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Happy July 4th, everyone! This year, in addition to celebrating America’s independence, we’re also going to help you celebrate your own independence from paying high prices. You won’t believe some of the incredible deals you’ll find in today’s big roundup! Here are the highlights:
- Super-popular Alexa smart plugs for only $4.87 each with coupon code 3591TPTU
- The Echo Auto that adds Alexa to any car for just $19.99 instead of $50 when you buy a refurb
- Newest Nest Thermostat at a new all-time low of $87.99 (cheaper than Prime Day!)
- A Windows 10 Pro laptop & 128GB microSDXC bundle for the insane price of just $219.99
- Tuff & Co iPhone cases in any size for just $15.99
- Apple’s AirPods Pro back in stock with a massive discount that’s just $8 more than Prime Day!
- The incredible Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision for only $32.98
- A popular Proscenic M6 Pro robot vacuum for $149.50 instead of $330 with coupon code WNVTTLJ3
- The best Belkin surge protector out there for only $19.27
- Roku’s hot new Roku Express 4K+ for only $29.49
