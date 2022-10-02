10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: Fire Stick sale, early Prime Day deals, $16 queen sheets, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
The Fall Prime Day sale hasn’t officially begun. But if you take a look at all the crazy deals on Amazon devices right now, you’ll see that so many of Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day deals are likely already here.
Check out our big roundup covering the best Prime Early Access Sale deals you can already shop now. And in this article, we’ll show you the 10 best deals — plus some bonus deals — that you can get today.
Featured deals in this roundup:
Highlights in today’s roundup include Danjor 1800 thread count queen bed sheets with 96,000 5-star reviews for $15.99, $69 off AirPods Pro, best-selling Alexa smart plugs for $3.49 each, the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, an Echo Dot + 2 free GE LED smart bulbs for $17.99, a huge Ring Video Doorbell sale with prices from $69.99, and more.
Scroll through all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- Danjor 1800 thread count queen bed sheets with 96,000 5-star reviews are only $15.99 today instead of $50
- You’ll find 5 full pages of deals in the huge Amazon Halloween costume sale 🎃👻
- Amazon has a huge AirPods sale including AirPods Pro for just $179.98!
- BONUS DEAL: AirPods Pro 2 are discounted for the first time ever
- BONUS DEALS: Save up to $120 with all the crazy AirPods deals available right now
- Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99 instead of $50!
- BONUS DEALS: Also, the Fire TV Stick is 50% off at $19.99, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $34.99
- Ring Video Doorbells are on sale with deals starting at only $69.99
- The super-popular Oontz Angle 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 137,000 5-star reviews is only $18.59 today.
- Get the Echo Dot with 2 free GE LED smart bulbs for only $17.99!
- BONUS DEAL: Score an Echo Dot for just $0.99 when you buy it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 — check out our earlier coverage of Echo Dot deals for more info
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices (use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout)
- Best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google are down to just $3.59 each
- Get a CrockPot slow cooker for only $29.99
- Save up to $500 off stunning new LG C2 evo OLED TVs
There’s one more group of deals that you should definitely check out today. You can find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$15.99 You Save:$34.00 (68%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.98 You Save:$69.02 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker | Portable Bluetooth Speakers | Powerful 10 Watt Output | 100 F… List Price:$34.99 Price:$18.59 You Save:$16.40 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$13.97 You Save:$6.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart LED Color Bulb List Price:$63.98 Price:$39.99 You Save:$23.99 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ring Video Doorbell – 2020 release – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installati… List Price:$99.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$30.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C2 Series Alexa built-in 4K Smart TV, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price:$1,996.99 Price:$1,796.99 You Save:$200.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker | Stainless Steel (SCV700-S-BR) List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Toddler Fire Breathing Dragon Costume 4T List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.60 You Save:$23.39 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.